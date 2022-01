The Garden Plain Owls girls basketball team picked up two important wins in the Central Plains League last week, beating the visiting Cheney Cardinals 51-40 on Tuesday, and winning 39-23 on the road at the Conway Springs Cardinals.“It’s always a good week to take down Cardinals,” said Garden Plain head coach Kody Kasselman. “Defensively, we played well in both games.”Tuesday’s game against Cheney was a contest between ranked foes. Cheney was ranked No...

CHENEY, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO