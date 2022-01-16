ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vu 108 cm (43 Inches) Premium Series Smart Android LED TV 43UA (Black) (2021 Model)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHttps://www.amazon.in/Inches-Premium-Smart-Andr... Prime Savings : 10% Instant Discount up to INR 1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI Transactions. Minimum purchase of INR 5000. For Prime customers only. Prime Savings : 10% Instant Discount up to INR 1500 on SBI Credit Card...

droid-life.com

Entire NVIDIA SHIELD TV Lineup Gets Experience Upgrade 9.0 (Android 11)

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. We like to semi-seriously joke around that Samsung is the king of Android updates. When it comes to phones, sure, that’s mostly agreeable. When it comes to Android TV-powered set-top boxes? It’s not even close, with NVIDIA continuously churning out updates for its devices. With today’s news, it marks the 27th(!) upgrade for the SHIELD TV. It’s pretty gosh darn impressive if you ask us.
Robb Report

Watch: This Robotic Arm Can Do Everything From Laser Engraving to Stirring Your Soup

We could all use an extra pair of hands around the house. So concluded Huenit, a South Korean startup that has designed a robotic arm to help you with an array of creative tasks and household chores. The company’s eponymous bot, which was launched on Indiegogo last December and will be rolling out to consumers in July, combines advanced artificial intelligence with a nifty modular arm to execute complex activities with speed and precision. It can do everything from film video content to 3-D print a prototype. The AI camera, which is kind of like the bot’s brain, can capture 30 frames...
BGR.com

Best budget soundbars in 2022: Boost your listening for less

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more VIZIO 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X, Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth, Voice Assistant Compatible, Includes Remote Control – SB2021n-J6 Rating: 4.5 Stars Ultra-Compact 2.1 Design ExperiencePowerful Performance Brilliant claritySimple Setup, Streaming & Control2.1-Channel SoundFull-Range Speakers BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Available on Amazon $149.99 Available at Walmart $128.00 $99.00 Make your viewing experience elite when you’re streaming a show, watching a movie, or rooting on your favorite team. Everybody knows you want to be immersed in your TV when you’re trying to watch something engrossing. But how can...
SPY

For Just $45 You Can Buy an Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet for Everyone in Your Family

The new year is offically here and there are so many amazing 2022 deals, it’s hard to keep up. There are huge savings on iPads, 4K Smart TVs, homewares, tax software, clothing, and more. In addition to these jaw-dropping deals, you can also get Fire HD 8 tablets for 50% off, reducing the price from $89.99 to $44.99. This is an insane deal given this tablet’s high-quality performance and list of capabilities. At $44.95, this Fire HD 8 tablet is certainly one of the best deals of the day, but you’ll have to act quickly because it’s unclear how long it...
SPY

Amazon Shoppers Love This ‘Easy To Use’ Ring Light — Get It For Just $23 Today!

Whether working from home, attending school from your living room, or taking selfies and videos for ‘gram, TikTok, or YouTube, a ring light helps give you the extra lighting you need to really make the most of your posts. For pictures, videos, and Zoom calls, ring lights create much more flattering lighting, which really can make a big difference when meeting someone remotely. We recently updated our shopping guide to the best ring lights, and we rated the Selfila Video Conference Lighting Kit as one of the top options for working from home. Right now via Amazon Prime, you can snag...
BGR.com

5 must-have Amazon finds you’ve probably never even heard of

Echo Glow – Multicolor smart lamp with Amazon Alexa support Rating: 4 Stars A smart lamp for kids – Pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.Make family routines colorful – Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $29.99 Buy from B&H $29.99 First and foremost, Amazon is the nation’s #1 online retailer. The company has built a truly astonishing hub where you can find anything and everything. What’s more, Amazon...
BGR.com

Best PC gaming accessories in 2022: Things every PC gamer needs

Sometimes, there’s nothing like pulling a chair up to your desk and launching into your favorite PC games. But, if you want to make the most of your PC gaming experience, then you’re going to want to run some of the best PC gaming accessories. Of course, with so many peripherals and accessories out there, narrowing down what the best is can be difficult. That’s why we’re here. The best PC gaming accessories can vary, depending on what kind of games you like to play. Still, though, there are a few items that every PC gamer will want to add to...
BGR.com

Samsung confirms Galaxy S22 launch event and teases Note rebirth

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more The first few months of the year belong to the newest Samsung flagship when it comes to hype and anticipation. Like its predecessors, the Galaxy S22 series is seeing similar buzz ahead of its mid-February launch. But unlike other Galaxy S versions, this time, it’s very different. Rumors say the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the first Galaxy S model with a built-in S stylus. It’ll be the Note 22 equivalent that some buyers have been waiting for. And Samsung just went ahead and...
BGR.com

New leak might confirm iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 are coming soon

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID home tests, Roomba j7+, 4K TVs, $4 smart plugs, more Apple’s next product launch will happen in March or April, according to recent reports. The leaks aren’t surprising, considering that Apple has regularly released new products in the spring in recent years. Specifically, the 2022 rumors discuss the new iPhone SE, routinely referred to as the iPhone SE 3. Plus, a new report earlier this week said that Apple is readying an iPad Air 5 upgrade for the same period. While Apple will never confirm such rumors, the company can’t skip the regulatory steps it needs...
The Independent

8 best vlogging cameras that’ll have you shooting to internet fame

As vlogging has evolved from a hobbyist pursuit to a leading (and lucrative) form of media, so too have the production values. The best vlogging cameras are versatile, compact, and able to shoot in a variety of conditions - from studio cameras for product reviews, to image-stabilising outdoor cameras for walking and talking.Smartphones have improved to the point that many entry-level video makers can produce brilliant content with the camera they’ve got in their pocket. But vloggers who want to set themselves apart with better picture quality or by using different lenses in interesting ways have traditionally turned to high-end...
BGR.com

Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more

New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging Rating: 5 Stars Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in musicTransparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around youSpatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $249.00 $189.99 Buy from Apple $249.00 If you’re looking for great Amazon deals, you’ve definitely come to the right place. The BGR Deals team dug through every inch of Amazon’s website. As a result, we’ve come up with all the hottest sales you’ll find on Friday. From On/Go COVID-19 home rapid test kits at...
BGR.com

Mind-blowing Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds just got a rare Amazon discount

Everyone and their grandmothers knew that the Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds announcement was coming even before they debuted. So many leaks and rumors that trickled out ahead of the announcement. But once they were announced, these new Sony earphones were somehow even more exciting than we thought they were going to be. And now, Amazon gave the Sony WF-1000XM4 price a big discount for the new year. Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $189.99 today and AirPods 3 are at an all-time low of $139.99. Still, Sony’s amazing ANC earbuds are widely considered to be the...
