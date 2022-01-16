Homicide: 477 Windsor St SW

Preliminary Information: On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at approximately 3:57 PM officers responded to 855 West Peachtree St NE in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located one adult male victim with apparent gunshot wounds. The male was taking to an area local hospital alert, conscious and breath in stable condition. Preliminary investigation indicates the male victim agreed to meet two other males at the before mentioned location inside an apartment. During the meeting, gun fire was exchanged between the victim and the two other males, and the two males fled the scene. Multiple narcotics and firearms were located on the scene. A short time after this incident occurred, our department received a call stating two males had arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle, in stable condition with gunshot wounds. The males stated they had been shot at another location, officers responded to and checked the location and did not locate any evidence of a shooting. Investigators are looking into the possibility that those two males are the males that fled from the scene of 855 West Peachtree St NE. Investigators are continuing to work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident as the investigation continues.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO