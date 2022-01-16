ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Homicide: 477 Windsor St SW

atlantapd.org
 5 days ago

Preliminary Information: On Saturday, January 15, 2022, at approximately 3:38 PM officers responded to 477 Windsor St SW in reference to a person...

www.atlantapd.org

atlantapd.org

Triple Shooting: 855 West Peachtree St NE

Preliminary Information: On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at approximately 3:57 PM officers responded to 855 West Peachtree St NE in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located one adult male victim with apparent gunshot wounds. The male was taking to an area local hospital alert, conscious and breath in stable condition. Preliminary investigation indicates the male victim agreed to meet two other males at the before mentioned location inside an apartment. During the meeting, gun fire was exchanged between the victim and the two other males, and the two males fled the scene. Multiple narcotics and firearms were located on the scene. A short time after this incident occurred, our department received a call stating two males had arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle, in stable condition with gunshot wounds. The males stated they had been shot at another location, officers responded to and checked the location and did not locate any evidence of a shooting. Investigators are looking into the possibility that those two males are the males that fled from the scene of 855 West Peachtree St NE. Investigators are continuing to work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident as the investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
popville.com

Update: Shooting Homicide around 8pm at Georgia and Euclid St, NW

“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in the 2500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. At approximately 8:04 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots....
WASHINGTON, DC
#Homicide Detectives
atlantapd.org

Homicide: 24 William H. Borders

Preliminary Information: On Saturday, January 15, 2022, at approximately 10:09 PM officers responded to 24 William H. Borders Dr. NE in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male subject that sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on scene. Homicide Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident as the investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantapd.org

01/12/2021 - Homicide at 20 Griffin St NW

On Wednesday January 12, 2022, at around 12:35am officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 20 Griffin St NW. On scene officers found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and Homicide detectives were called to the scene. This investigation is continuing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantapd.org

01/12/2022 - Homicide at 201 Moury Ave SW

On Wednesday January 12, 2022, at around 5:20am officers responded to a report of a person shot at Grady Memorial Hospital. The victim had been transported to the hospital by POV with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Preliminary investigation found that the incident occurred at 201 Moury Ave SW. Homicide detectives responded and began working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dpdbeat.com

Suspect Wanted for Homicide on North St. Augustine Dr.

On January 14, 2022, at approximately 9:55 p.m., Kenneth Carraway shot and killed Brionne Williams at 2808 North St. Augustine Drive. This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on the location of suspect Carraway, please contact M. Bacon of the US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force at 214-601-8172.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
atlantapd.org

Person Shot: 656 Pryor St

Preliminary Information: On Saturday, January 15, 2022, at approximately 1:14 AM officers responded to 656 Pryor St in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was in a verbal altercation with a female suspect when the victim was shot in the leg by the suspect. The victim was transported to an area local hospital alert, conscious, and breathing in stable condition. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident as the investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantapd.org

Person Shot: 232 Greenhaven Drive

Preliminary Information: On Saturday, January 15, 2022, at approximately 8:43 PM officers responded to 232 Greenhaven Dr. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located one male victims with an apparent gunshot wounds. Preliminary investigation indicates the male was walking down the street when he was shot by an unknown suspect. The male was transported to an area local hospital for treatment alert, conscious, and breathing. Investigators are working to determine the additional circumstances surrounding the incident as the investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantapd.org

Person Shot-1829 Campbellton Rd SW

Preliminary Information: On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at approximately 5:54 PM officers responded to 1829 Campbellton Rd SW in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 5-year-old victim with apparent gunshot wound. The child was taking to an area local hospital alert, conscious and breath in stable condition. Preliminary investigation indicates two drivers of different vehicles were shooting at one another, when a separate vehicle that the child was a passenger in, was struck by random gunfire. It was determined a bullet struck the vehicle, entered the back seat, and struck the child in the back. Due to increased patrols in the area, officers were able to quickly respond to the scene and were able to take two persons of interest into custody. Investigators are continuing to work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident as the investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

Man Arrested In Connection To St. Paul’s 3rd Homicide Of The Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Paul say a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting Tuesday night in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood. The St. Paul Police Department said Wednesday that a 31-year-old man was booked into the Ramsey County Jail pending murder charges. WCCO-TV doesn’t typically name suspects until they’ve been formally charged.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving homicide

The St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a homicide in the city of Eunice. On January 7, 2022, just before 10:00 p.m., the Eunice Police Department responded to shots being fired at Kim's Mart located at 611 East Laurel Avenue. When officers arrived, they located the body of 17-year-old Tyvon Favors.
EUNICE, LA
CBS Minnesota

Man Charged With Murder For Stabbing Woman In St. Paul’s 1st Homicide In 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 38-year-old man is facing murder charges for a weekend stabbing in St. Paul that marked the first homicide in the capital city this year. Maurice Angelo McClinton Smith, of St. Paul, is charged with murder and burglary in connection to the Sunday afternoon assault, court documents filed in Ramsey County show. If convicted of the murder charge, he faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. According to a criminal complaint, the stabbing happened at an apartment building on 180 Larpenteur Avenue West, in the North of Maryland neighborhood. Responding officers...
SAINT PAUL, MN
atlantapd.org

Person Shot: 1177 Joseph E Boone Blvd.

Preliminary Release: On 1/17/22 around 3:19 pm, officers responded to a person shot at the location of 1177 Joseph E Boone Blvd. Upon arrival, officers located a male who sustained a gunshot wound. The male was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantapd.org

01/17/2022 - Person Shot at 1191 Arlington Ave SW

On Monday January 17, 2021, at around 10:50pm officers responded to 1191 Arlington Ave SW on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found the victim, a 28-year-old female, with a gunshot wound. The victim told officers she was inside her residence when she heard shooting outside and was struck. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing.
PUBLIC SAFETY

