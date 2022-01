ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 38-year-old man is facing murder charges for a weekend stabbing in St. Paul that marked the first homicide in the capital city this year. Maurice Angelo McClinton Smith, of St. Paul, is charged with murder and burglary in connection to the Sunday afternoon assault, court documents filed in Ramsey County show. If convicted of the murder charge, he faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. According to a criminal complaint, the stabbing happened at an apartment building on 180 Larpenteur Avenue West, in the North of Maryland neighborhood. Responding officers...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO