CORDELE – For most of the game, it was an exciting back-and-forth war between the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) and the Crisp County Cougars (CC) in Act 1 of the “Battle of the Flint” at Crisp County High School on Saturday, January 15. However, a late 6-1 run in the fourth quarter by the Panthers that was spearheaded by junior guard Devon Dowdell led to SCHS taking control the rest of the way and securing a 72-59 victory.

CORDELE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO