ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Should I buy Wells Fargo shares after strong Q4 results?

invezz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) shares have advanced more than 20% since the beginning of 2022 year, and the bank reported strong fourth-quarter results this Friday. Wells Fargo has proven its stability in 2021, and CEO Charles Scharf said that the outlook for the upcoming quarters remains positive....

invezz.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Bank of America's stock falls ahead of earnings, in wake of Goldman and JPMorgan disappointments

Shares of Bank of America Corp. dropped 2.9% in afternoon trading Tuesday, putting them on track for a fourth-straight decline, ahead of the bank's fourth-quarter results due out before the next session's opening bell. The stock has now shed 5.5% during its losing streak. The stock's losses comes after bank and broker Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reported disappointing fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, sending the stock down 6.4%, and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. fourth-quarter results reported before Friday's open has helped trigger a two-day drop of 10.0%. Bank of America's stock rose 4.5% on the day it reported third-quarter results (Oct. 14), but fell on the day of the previous seven quarterly reports by an average of 3.2%, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 1.4% on Tuesday after gaining 0.1% on Friday.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Scharf
wsau.com

Hugo Boss exceeds 2021 sales target after strong Q4

BERLIN (Reuters) – Hugo Boss said on Tuesday that it had exceeded its full year sales targets after fourth quarter earnings helped propel the German fashion house back to nearly pre-pandemic levels. The company said revenue rose 43% in 2021 to 2.786 billion euros ($3.17 billion), on a preliminary...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo Company#Commercial Real Estate#Wfc#Invezz#Y Y#Omicron
Benzinga

Why Wells Fargo, Bank Of America And Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of companies in the broader financial services sector, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) and Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD), are all trading lower in sympathy with Goldman Sachs, which reported worse-than-expected quarterly results. Goldman Sachs reported quarterly earnings of $10.81 per share which missed...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) shed 3.44% to $46.26 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.84% to 4,577.11 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.51% to 35,368.47. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.82 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
smarteranalyst.com

JPMorgan Chase Q4 Results Top Estimates; Shares Fall 6%

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) delivered solid 4Q 2021 results, with both EPS and revenue topping the consensus estimates. JPM benefited from elevated capital markets activity and a pick-up in lending activities. On January 14, JPM stock exited the market at $157.89, a decline of 6.15%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
invezz.com

Alphawave shares jumped 10% on Monday: explore why

Alphawave reported better-than-expected new bookings for 2021. The British company is buying Precise-ITC for up to $25 million. Shares of the London-listed firm jumped about 10% on Monday. Shares of Alphawave IP Group plc (LON: AWE) went up 10% on Monday after the semiconductor technology company reported better-than-expected new bookings...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Procter & Gamble share price forecast ahead Q2 results

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is scheduled to announce second-quarter earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, before the market opens. Procter & Gamble shares have weakened from $161 to $156.9 since the beginning of 2022 year, and the current price stands at $159.81. Evercore ISI sees upside potential. Are...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Wells Fargo: Off To A Great Start In 2022 And Expected To Go Strong

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) once again beat analyst estimates in their fourth-quarter earnings report with diluted EPS of $1.38 and revenue (net of interest expense) of almost $21 billion against an estimate of $1.13 and about $19 billion, respectively. As a result, the company's stock, which already has risen about 65% during the previous 52 weeks, rose a further 2% upon the earnings report's release.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Wells Fargo: Doing Well

Wells Fargo beat analyst estimates in Q4'21 confirming the ongoing turnaround in the business. While the other bank stocks are plunging on Q4'21 earnings reports, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has soared to new multi-year highs. The large bank remains a turnaround story with confirmation of improving trends as important as the business climate for banks. My investment thesis remains Bullish on Wells Fargo at yearly highs.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy