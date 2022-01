In his famous address at the 1963 March on Washington, Martin Luther King Jr. drew a direct line between the struggle for racial equality and the nation's efforts to realize democracy. "When the architects of our Republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir," King declared. However, King emphasized, the nation had betrayed that promise to Black people: "It is obvious today that America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned." King warned that this failure meant the nation's promise that "all men are created equal" remained a "dream" that was yet to be realized.

