Stable ColorOS 12 now seeding for OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G, Reno6 Z 5G, A73 5G

Recently, we got the first Realme 9 series phone in India, the Realme 9i. Soon, we are getting a few more phones under this series, and a few days ago, we got to know the specifications & also the design of the Realme 9 Pro. There were already rumors of a “Pro Plus” device under this series, and today, Realme officially confirmed that too. Today, we also got to know the design and the specifications of Realme 9 Pro+. These details were shared by OnLeaks in collaboration with SmartPrix.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO