Cell Phones

Stable ColorOS 12 now seeding for OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G, Reno6 Z 5G, A73 5G

By Victor
gsmarena.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPPO F19 Pro+ 5G - Indonesia (Firmware version C.14) OPPO Reno6 Z 5G - Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam UAE (Firmware version C.14) OPPO A73 5G - Saudi Arabia (Firmware version F.14) If...

www.gsmarena.com

CELL PHONES

