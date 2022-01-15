Sony 85mm F1.8 Lens Tested in Low Light

If you need an outdoor security camera to keep an eye on the exterior of your home, the affordable and weather-resistant Ezviz C8C Outdoor Pan/Tilt Camera ($89.99) may fit your needs. It supports mechanical pan and tilt controls, works with lots of other smart home devices, and delivered sharp recordings in testing. However, it lacks two-way talk capabilities, a staple among home security cameras, and Ezviz still hasn’t fixed a bug that prevents you from streaming the camera's live feed to a smart device out of the box. If you can give up the pan and tilt controls, our Editors’ Choice winner, the $35.98 WyzeCam V3, is a much better value and supports two-way talk.

