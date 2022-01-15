ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sony 85mm F1.8 Lens Tested in Low Light

By Craig Currie
photonews247.com
 3 days ago

5/5 - (1 vote) I filmed this entire night with the Sony 85mm 1.8 lens with the aperture fully opened at 1.8 and the results were amazing. The location was Historic Main Street in St. Charles, MO...

photonews247.com

