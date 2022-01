The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs. Tampa Bay was able to walk away with an easy 31-15 win. Despite losing in the playoffs, there are many reasons that the Eagles organization and fans need to be happy about. Losing in the playoffs is never the best thing in the world and it’s certainly going to sting for these players and their fans. What Philadelphia fans and players do need to realize is that they have an incredibly bright future and that they are ahead of the process of what they were supposed to be at. Many people expected this Eagles team to be one of the worst in football this season but that clearly isn’t the case as they found much success throughout this season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO