ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Crushing student loans affecting retirement plans for parent borrowers

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Johns joins Tiffany Cross to discuss the...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WZZM 13

Student loan reform: Will Biden wipe out interest for borrowers?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions of people struggle under the weight of students loans but the recent push to again extend the grace period for borrowers has some experts suggesting that even bigger relief could be coming down the pike. Student loans have long been frustrating, confusing and controversial but...
CHARLOTTE, NC
pewtrusts.org

Education Department Safeguards Needed to Help Student Loan Borrowers as Servicers Leave Program

The pandemic-related pause on federal student loan payments, which started in March 2020, has been critical in helping borrowers during a period of economic disruption. Whenever the pause ends, many borrowers will have to navigate financial challenges and an often-confusing repayment system. These difficulties could be magnified by the departure of three federal student loan servicers, a change that will force millions of borrowers to work with new servicers when they make a payment, change repayment plans, or seek assistance when needed.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Debt Crisis#Borrowers#Retirement Savings#Tiffany Cross#The Biden Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Vice

How to Get Your Cut of Navient’s $2B Student Loan Payback to Borrowers

Navient, formerly one of the biggest student loan servicers in the U.S., agreed to a settlement with Pennsylvania and dozens of other states Thursday to cancel more than $1.8 billion in student loans and pay nearly $100 million in restitution to borrowers. The agreement comes after Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh...
EDUCATION
NBC Miami

Navient Plans to Cancel Some Student Borrowers' Loan Debt. Who Qualifies?

Student borrowers who took out loans that were serviced by Navient, one of the largest student loan collection companies in the country, were cautiously celebrating Thursday's announcement that tens of thousands of them would get their loans canceled under an agreement with more than three dozen states. The total amount...
CREDITS & LOANS
nationalmortgagenews.com

How student loan relief could affect mortgages in 2022

While President Biden’s campaign aspiration to provide $10,000 per-person in federal student-loan forgiveness remains elusive, other types of relief from education-related debt are available this year, and could have some benefits for home lending. However, in some cases the onus is mostly on consumers to pursue benefits, and the expected ramp-up of regulatory actions, like Navient’s settlement to cancel 70,000 student loans this week, can create a challenging environment in which to get information from companies servicing this type of debt.
REAL ESTATE
KVIA

ABC-7 At Noon Interview: What should student loan borrowers do?

El Paso, Texas- The Biden administration has extended the payment freeze to May of this year. So what does this extension actually mean?. Local financial professional Brian Mirau breaks down what you can do during this time on a recent interview during ABC-7 at Noon. Q: WHAT CAN BORROWERS EXPECT...
EDUCATION
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

More than 400,000 student loan borrowers will get debt relief from Navient

More than 400,000 student loan borrowers will get some debt relief from Navient, according to a $1.85 billion settlement agreement announced Thursday. The deal will settle litigation brought by several state attorneys general that claimed that Navient, one of the largest student loan servicing companies in the US, engaged in unfair practices and made predatory loans to students who were unlikely to be able to pay them back.
EDUCATION
ctnewsjunkie.com

Student Loan Settlement Brings Relief To 6,000 Borrowers

Thousands of Connecticut student loan borrowers will receive some restitution under a multistate settlement with Navient, a loan servicer accused of predatory lending practices, Attorney General William Tong announced Thursday. Tong, along with attorneys general in 38 other states, reached a $1.85 billion settlement with the loan-servicing company addressing allegations...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy