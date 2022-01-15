Crushing student loans affecting retirement plans for parent borrowers

While President Biden’s campaign aspiration to provide $10,000 per-person in federal student-loan forgiveness remains elusive, other types of relief from education-related debt are available this year, and could have some benefits for home lending. However, in some cases the onus is mostly on consumers to pursue benefits, and the expected ramp-up of regulatory actions, like Navient’s settlement to cancel 70,000 student loans this week, can create a challenging environment in which to get information from companies servicing this type of debt.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO