2021: A year of mass adoption for cryptocurrencies in Brazil

Bill Bien, the CEO of Forever Oceans, a leading innovator in sustainable seafood, met today with Jorge Seif Junior, Secretary of Aquaculture and Fisheries of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply to sign a concession agreement that puts Brazil on track to be an emerging leader in sustainable seafood production. The initial 20-year agreement authorizes Forever Oceans to ocean-raise fish within automated enclosures in two zones, located 7-15km (4.3-9.3 miles) off the Brazilian coast of the state of Bahia. Together, they represent the largest offshore concession ever given for sustainable marine aquaculture, totaling 64,200 hectares, an area three-and-a half times the size of Washington DC. The operation is expected to create up to 500 jobs over the next eight years.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO