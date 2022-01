ABILENE – Down 19 late in the third quarter, the ACU women's basketball team turned to their team motto: Grit Don't Quit. The team dug down deep and pulled off a win that won't soon be forgotten. The Wildcats came back to top the New Mexico State Aggies Saturday night, 76-73, outscoring their guests 22-8 in the final quarter, and snapping a two-game losing streak to close out a busy week. ACU (12-5, 4-2 WAC) got a layup from freshman Bella Earle to take the lead with 1:15 left, and after a key stop, the Wildcats hit free throws to seal it. The 'Cats split the week in which they played four games in eight days, capping it in style with a big home win, moving to 3-0 all-time against NM State.

