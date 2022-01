I took this position from a beginner’s book, Attacking the King, by J.N. Walker. I’ve found it useful to find teaching examples. One diagram captured my interest. It’s one of those situations when the opposing king “steps out” and the question arises, “How do we get this king mated?” Even the game given has flaws the author didn’t notice. Sometimes that wandering king can escape because the attacker misses the best move. However, the game is very useful because the attacking principles to snare a king are illustrated very well.

9 DAYS AGO