Video Surfaces Of Kanye Allegedly Assaulting A Fan

Kanye West is under investigation by the LAPD for allegedly punching a fan. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday morning (13 January) at around 3am.The LAPD confirmed to The Independent that West – who formerly changed his name to Ye last year – is a suspect in the investigation.“This morning at 3am, officers responded to Santa Fe Ave and Bay Street,” the LAPD’s statement said.“A Battery Report was completed with Kanye West as a named suspect.“No arrests have been made and the incident is being investigated by our Newton Division.”In a video obtained by TMZ, West can be...

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO