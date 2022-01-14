ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Video Surfaces Of Kanye Allegedly Assaulting A Fan

iheart.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West was a suspect in an alleged...

wild949.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Investigated For Allegedly 'Punching Fan' In Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA – Kanye West is under investigation for an alleged battery that took place in Downtown Los Angeles early Thursday (January 13), according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources relayed that Kanye was in some sort of argument that led to an altercation where West allegedly shoved an individual around 3 a.m. PT near popular late-night spot Soho Warehouse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Kanye West allegedly punches fan outside LA members club

Kanye West is under investigation by the LAPD for allegedly punching a fan. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday morning (13 January) at around 3am.The LAPD confirmed to The Independent that West – who formerly changed his name to Ye last year – is a suspect in the investigation.“This morning at 3am, officers responded to Santa Fe Ave and Bay Street,” the LAPD’s statement said.“A Battery Report was completed with Kanye West as a named suspect.“No arrests have been made and the incident is being investigated by our Newton Division.”In a video obtained by TMZ, West can be...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
AceShowbiz

Video Shows Kanye West in a Rage as He's Investigated for Alleged Battery on a Fan

Cops are investigating the 'Hurricane' rapper after he got into a physical altercation with an autograph seeker outside the Soho Warehouse in downtown Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kanye West is under investigation for alleged battery. The rapper is accused of punching a fan who asked for his autograph in downtown Los Angeles on early Thursday morning, January 13.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mercury News

Kanye West’s alleged attack on fan follows history of fights, court-ordered anger management classes

Kanye West’s alleged attack on a fan early Thursday is nothing new for the rapper, who has a history of getting confrontational, aggressive and out of control in public. In the latest incident, West allegedly punched the autograph-seeking fan and knocked him down in an a reported act of rage, leading to a misdemeanor battery investigation by the Los Angeles police. West appears eager to put the incident behind him, rushing off to Coachella to work on a new album and prepare for the famed music festival in April, TMZ reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Kanye West Allegedly Wanted for Battery After Altercation With Fan

Rapper Kanye West was named as a suspect in an alleged battery case Thursday morning. He reportedly got into an argument with a fan that turned physical in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. The incident happened near the Soho Warehouse. Law enforcement sources told TMZ West allegedly pushed...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thebrag.com

Kanye West speaks out after allegedly punching a fan: “It wasn’t a fan”

Kanye West has been stirring up a whole lot of controversy lately, with the latest being an alleged altercation with a fan who was attempting to get the rapper’s autograph. As per TMZ, Ye is being investigated over an alleged misdemeanour battery incident that occurred in downtown L.A when Yeezy became involved in a verbal disagreement outside a nightclub.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

17-Year-Old Accused Of Shooting Ex-Girlfriend 22 Times Released On Bond

A 17-year-old from Houston, Texas, who is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend 22 times has been released on bond. Frank DeLeon allegedly shot Diamond Alvarez, 16, while she was walking her dog after learning she was romantically involved with another person. Officials said that DeLeon confronted Alvarez at a park...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Three Cops Charged In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Black Girl

Three Pennsylvania police officers have been charged in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility, who was killed last year while leaving a high school football game with her family. According to The Associated Press, a grand jury recommended Tuesday (January 18) that the Sharon Hill Police officers –– identified...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

17-Year-Old Arrested For Murdering Ex-Girlfriend Is Freed On Low Bond

This is a case study in what Crime Stoppers’ Andy Kahan calls the 'Harris County Bond Pandemic'. Seventeen-year-old Frank DeLeon is arrested for murdering his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend, Diamond Alvarez, by putting 22-bullets in her back. He was taken into custody on Monday and by early Wednesday he was freed...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy