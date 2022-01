Bong Joon-ho has set his eyes on a new film wants Robert Pattison to star in it. Warner Bros. will produce the project, which will be an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey7. Bong Joon-ho will also produce the untitled film with his production company Offscreen and Kate Street Picture Company, and Plan B will also have their hands in production. The novel revolves around a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Mickey is chosen for the fatal missions because his body and memories can be regenerated. He achieved global success with Parasite and has multiple Oscars to show for it. This Warner Bros. feature film adaption of Mickey7 will be Bong’s second deal with WarnerMedia following an HBO limited series based on Parasite. There’s no confirmation whether or not Robert Pattison will be able to do the role.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO