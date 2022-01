The first Junior Day of the Brent Pry era at Virginia Tech was full of talented players from the Hokies' recruiting footprint and especially the Commonwealth of Virginia. Among the headline visitors was talented 757 WR/DB Paul Billups Jr, one of the best players in the 2023 class from Virginia, and the top-ranked 757 recruit in the 2023 class currently for Rivals.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO