Accidents

Truck Crashed into Ace Hardware at Beaver and Cahoon on Jax Westside

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruck crashes into Ace Hardware atAvoid beaver and cahoon Beaver...

#Traffic Accident#Cahoon Beaver
KXII.com

Truck crashes into cow on highway in Gunter

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - A Gunter highway was temporarily closed Monday night after a pickup crashed into a cow on the road. Firefighters said on January 17, 2020 they were called out to a major accident on Highway 289 and Strawn Rd. When they arrived on the scene they found...
GUNTER, TX
News4Jax.com

Ace Hardware building condemned after semi plows through it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Days after a sand truck barreled into the side of the Bennett Ace Hardware, that building is now condemned. The crashed semitruck still remains in the building behind makeshift wooden barriers, which were put in place hours after the wreck that sent five people to the hospital.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Motorcyclist killed in Pasco crash with pickup truck

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Pasco County Thursday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol reports. Troopers said the motorcyclist, a 37-year-old man from West Palm Beach, was driving south on Little Road “at a high rate of speed” just before 6 p.m. when the driver of a pickup made a left turn in front of him at the intersection with Schrader Boulevard.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Accidents
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
Franklin County Times

Dump truck crashes into Russellville house

A man driving a tandem axle dump truck left County Road 75 in Russellville, went airborne and crashed into a house, according to responding authorities. According to authorities, the crash pushed a male occupant in the bedroom from his bed into the living room. A female occupant was also in the house at the time.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
CBS Minnesota

Shop Fire In Meeker Co. A Total Loss After Fire

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a shop is a total loss after a fire in Meeker County Saturday. The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received report of a shop fire in the 300 block of East Curran Street in Darwin around 10:41 p.m. Deputies say responding units found a shop with attached storage sheds on fire and evacuated an apartment nearby. There was no damage to the apartment building or reported injuries. The shop, owned by 73-year-old Harvey Riebe, was a total loss. Authorities say the cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
Bangor Daily News

Pickup truck crashes into Yarmouth brook

YARMOUTH -– The slick roads sent a pickup truck into Pratt’s Brook in Yarmouth Monday morning. Around 11 a.m., the driver slid on ice on East Main Street, missed the guardrail and went into the water, officials said. The driver opened his window and was able to get...
YARMOUTH, ME
whtc.com

Coopersville boy hurt in truck-tree crash

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — A pick-up truck crashed into a tree on Friday afternoon, and a 17-year-old Coopersville boy went by ambulance to a Spectrum Health hospital in Grand Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries. Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies called to crash scene on Mill Road near Brucker Street in Polkton Township...
HOLLAND, MI
WIS-TV

Man killed after crashing, overturning truck in Fairfield Co.

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle collision Tuesday evening in Fairfield County. Stefon Gaither, 59, of Winnsboro was killed in the crash, according to the Fairfield County Coroner. Troopers say that Gaither was traveling westbound on Highway 34 (Newberry Road) about three miles north of...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
News 12

Police: Old Bridge woman killed in crash with garbage truck on Route 34

A 59-year-old woman was killed after colliding with a garbage truck in Old Bridge early Wednesday morning. Old Bridge Township police say that Anastasia Arthur was exiting the parking lot of Future Pharmacy at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Route 34 around 5:30 a.m. when she pulled out into the path of a Solterra garbage truck. Police say that the truck driver was unable to stop in time, and the two vehicles collided.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ

