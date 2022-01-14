Truck Crashed into Ace Hardware at Beaver and Cahoon on Jax Westside

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a shop is a total loss after a fire in Meeker County Saturday. The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received report of a shop fire in the 300 block of East Curran Street in Darwin around 10:41 p.m. Deputies say responding units found a shop with attached storage sheds on fire and evacuated an apartment nearby. There was no damage to the apartment building or reported injuries. The shop, owned by 73-year-old Harvey Riebe, was a total loss. Authorities say the cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated.

