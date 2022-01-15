ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Yale Takes Care of Cornell

yalebulldogs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. — The No. 5 Yale Men's Squash Team defeated No. 7 Cornell this afternoon at Ithaca by a score of 8-1. Six Bulldogs recorded sweeps and three won in four games. The Bulldogs had impressive showings up and...

ucsusa.org

Taking Action for Racial Justice: Postdocs at Yale Organize

On May 25th, 2020, Minneapolis police arrested and killed George Floyd, sparking outrage across the nation and world. With his killing came a forceful nationwide reckoning on the racial injustices experienced by marginalized people. Driven by the desire to make changes within our immediate environment, several postdocs within the Yale Postdoctoral Association began to meet. Over the first few ad hoc meetings we started to outline our main focus areas:
SOCIETY
NJ.com

Yale and Princeton take a stand against student freedom | Opinion

For anyone who believes that America’s elite institutions of higher learning are taken far too seriously — and I count myself among the believers — the last two years have been bracing. Of course, I am referring to COVID policy, in particular the current efforts of Princeton and Yale to restrict the off-campus movements of their students in fairly radical ways.
PRINCETON, NJ
yalebulldogs.com

Yale Falls to Columbia 6-3

NEW YORK, N.Y. - The No. 4 Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season today against No. 6 Columbia in a tight, 6-3 match. Despite the loss, Yale put up a tough fight against one of the strongest squads in the nation. No. 4 Gigi Yeung, No. 6 Brianna Jefferson, No. 7 Captain Aishwarya Bhattacharya, and No. 10 Ainsley Weber secured victories for the Elis. Yeung, Weber and Bhattacharya all handily swept their opponents, while Jefferson triumphed in a thrilling, five-game match.
SPORTS
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Defeat Lions 7-2

NEW YORK, N.Y. - The No. 5 Elis notched their fifth win of the season today in a 7-2 victory against No. 6 Columbia. The Bulldogs won a handful of hard-fought matches on the afternoon. No. 2 Nadav Raziel won in a tight, four-game, hour-long contest, as did No. 3 Max Forster and No. 7 Jed Burde.
SPORTS
yalebulldogs.com

Yale Hosts Brown Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Looking for its third win in four Ivy League games, The Yale women's basketball team hosts Brown on Monday (1:00 p.m., NESN, ESPN+, Live Stats). Yale (9-6, 2-1 Ivy League) jumped out to a 17-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back Saturday at Cornell, cruising to a 62-44 win. Senior forward Alex Cade (Shaker Heights, Ohio) led the Bulldogs in scoring with 14 points, while sophomore guard Jenna Clark (Pittsburgh, Pa.) had 11 assists. Combined with a 74-67 win at Cornell Feb. 1, 2020, Yale has now won back-to-back games in Ithaca for the first time since 2012-13.
PITTSBURGH, PA
yalebulldogs.com

McCann’s Last-Second Shot Pushes Yale Past Brown 69-67

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Ever since she burst onto the scene with a combined 21 points and nine rebounds in her first two college games earlier this year, the feeling has been that Yale women's basketball first-year guard Christen McCann has ice water in her veins. On Monday afternoon at Lee Amphitheater she added further proof, delivering the game-winning basket in the final seconds to give the Bulldogs an exhilarating 69-67 win vs. Brown.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Reid Named ECAC Goalie of Week

ALBANY, N.Y. – Nathan Reid, a sophomore in his first collegiate season, was named MAC Goaltending Goalie of the Week by ECAC Hockey today after a great performance over the weekend. The Madison, Wis., native was credited with 54 saves in the two games, but he had two that...
HOCKEY
yalebulldogs.com

Staenz Going to Third Olympic Games

LEKASANDS, Sweden – Phoebe Staenz '17, the former All-ECAC Hockey forward from Yale, will skate in her third Olympic Games next month for Switzerland at Beijing. The Zurich, Switzerland, native earned a bronze medal at the 2014 Winter games after scoring two goals. She had three goals and four points at the 2018 South Korea Olympics.
HOCKEY
yalebulldogs.com

No. 10 Bulldogs Host SHU Tuesday at 4 p.m.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The No. 10 Yale Women's Ice Hockey Team, has a mid-week matinee for its first home game in 2022. The Bulldogs host Sacred Heart at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Ingalls Rink in a game airing live on ESPN+ and internationally on Stretch Internet. LAST MEETINGS.
NEW HAVEN, CT

