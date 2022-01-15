Yale Takes Care of Cornell

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Looking for its third win in four Ivy League games, The Yale women's basketball team hosts Brown on Monday (1:00 p.m., NESN, ESPN+, Live Stats). Yale (9-6, 2-1 Ivy League) jumped out to a 17-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back Saturday at Cornell, cruising to a 62-44 win. Senior forward Alex Cade (Shaker Heights, Ohio) led the Bulldogs in scoring with 14 points, while sophomore guard Jenna Clark (Pittsburgh, Pa.) had 11 assists. Combined with a 74-67 win at Cornell Feb. 1, 2020, Yale has now won back-to-back games in Ithaca for the first time since 2012-13.
