For the first time since New Years Day, Long Beach State women’s basketball returned to Walter Pyramid and put on a show resulting in a 62-44 victory over UC San Diego. “It’s great to be home, really just great to play,” LBSU coach Jeff Cammon said. “But playing in front of our friends and family gives such a boost. Being at home, there is a comfort level. You expect to play well…I think we have the best fans in the country.”

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO