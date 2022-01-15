ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye's Been Busy: Rapper Swipes At Kim And Pete On New Collab With The Game And Is Seen In Studio With Blueface

By Ivan Korrs
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAside from the news that he is being charged with battery for punching a fan, headlining Coachella 2022, and cozying up with girlfriend Julia Fox in WeHo, Kanye's nothing but busy this week. To start, Kanye dropped a new fire track with The Game titled "Eazy". At this new...

SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
In Style

It Looks Like Everyone Who Dates Kanye West Wears This Outfit

When it comes to dating, even celebrities have specific types and preferences. But while some so obviously gravitate toward significant others who are family-oriented, have entertainment backgrounds, or enjoy adventure, the women Kanye West dates all seem to like ... leather. And long coats. And monochromatic outfits, paired with leather and long coats.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West & Model Julia Fox Spotted On Romantic Dinner Date At Carbone Miami – Photos

Loving the single life! Kanye West celebrated the new year by getting cozy with model Julia Fox during a romantic, candlelit dinner. Looks like Kanye West is wasting no time getting back in the dating game! Following his split from Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old “Gold Digger” rapper was spotted out on a romantic date with model Julia Fox in Miami on January 1. Celebrating the new year in style, the pair shared a candlelit dinner at the celeb-hotspot Carbone, as seen in pictures here. In one snap, while the two are entering the establishment, Kanye gazes intently at Julia, who wears a huge smile and appears to be hanging on his every word. Interestingly, Kanye wore a mask, while Julia did not. In another photograph, Julia seems tickled to be sitting across from the Grammy winner, as they enjoyed a private table outside.
ETOnline.com

Kanye West and Julia Fox Go Full PDA for Steamy Photoshoot -- Pics!

Kanye "Ye" West knows how to turn a night out into something memorable. The music superstar's recent evening in New York with actress Julia Fox became a full-on photoshoot and artistic production. Interview Magazine shared the moody, PDA-packed photos from the pair's dinner date, which West apparently arranged without Fox...
StyleCaster

Here’s How Kim Really Feels About Kanye Dating Julia Fox After He Begged to Get Back Together

Over it. Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West and Julia Fox‘s relationship proves that Yeezy founder’s antics don’t even faze her anymore. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage and two years of dating. Less than a year after her divorce filing, Kim started dating Pete Davidson before asking a California court to make her legally single again and restore her maiden name. Yet her estranged husband wasn’t ready to let go: In November 2021, Kanye posted an impassioned plea begging Kim to get back together with him amid her romance with Pete....
CinemaBlend

As Kanye West Begins New Romance, He Allegedly Has Feelings About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson

As the weeks were winding down in 2021, Kanye West was making a seriously public effort to win back his wife, Kim Kardashian. He even copped to all his wrongdoings and mistakes in their relationship that led to her filing for divorce in February. However, the rapper has also (in the same timeframe) been linked to not one, not two but three women. His latest romance just recently started but, not-so-surprisingly, West still apparently has feelings about Kardashian and her new beau (Pete Davidson) getting more serious.
