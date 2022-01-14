ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Forecast: nice & quiet today, rain likely on Saturday with chance for winter weather on Sunday

By Peyton Garrison
WLBT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Generally nice and quiet conditions are likely today before out next weather maker moves in going forward into the weekend. We will be in and out of the clouds this afternoon with temperatures expected to reach the middle 60s. As we go into this evening and into...

