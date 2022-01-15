SEN. MITT ROMNEY AND REP. JAMES CLYBURN JOIN “MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” THIS SUNDAY – PLUS: JAMES CARVILLE

Every now and again, the world needs a reminder that Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is no different from his radical, conservative colleagues. Romney has received favorable media coverage since being soundly defeated by then-President Barack Obama in the 2012 election, depicting him as a rational, genteel, lovable loser. But when it comes to his relentless thirst for power, Romney is like the rest of the GOP.

