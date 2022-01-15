Huge hoops wins for Ducks men & women, Pilot men end WCC drought

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes.

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

Oregon men 71, USC 61 — The Ducks did something not done in the Pac-12/10/8 dating to at least the mid-1960s, sweeping a conference road trip against two top-10 teams.

Two days after beating No. 3 UCLA, Oregon was in control most of the way in a 10-point win over No. 5 USC.

Will Richardson scored a career-high 28 points, De'Vion Harmon 16 and N'Faly Dante had 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

The Ducks led by 16 at the half and USC was no closer than nine in the second half.

Oregon (11-6, 4-2) has won five in a row and six of seven. USC is 14-2, 4-2 in the Pac-12, after losing two of three games this week.

UCLA men 81, Oregon State 65 —Â The No. 3 Bruins started the second half hot to keep the visiting Beavers at a distance. UCLA led by eight at the half and quickly pushed the lead to 16 after the break.

Jarod Lucas and Dashawn Davis led OSU with 12 points apiece. The Beavers (3-13, 1-5) are winless in five road games this season.

Johnny Juzang scored 19 of his 24 points after halftime for the Bruins (11-2, 3-1).

Portland men 82, Pepperdine 63 —Â The Pilots won a West Coast Conference road game for the first time since a Jan. 20, 2018 victory at Loyola Marymount. Moses Wood and Chris Austin scored 22 apiece and Chika Nduka had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Portland (10-7, 1-1).

Portland State men 67, Sacramento State 62 — Playing their first game in 16 days, the Vikings (4-8, 2-2 Big Sky) used a 12-3 run midway through the second half to build a double-digit lead and held off the host Hornets. Jacob Eyman scored 14 points, Khalid Thomas had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Ezekiel Alley 13 points.

Oregon women 68, Arizona 66 —Â With their full roster for the first time this season, the Ducks roared from behind in the fourth quarter and won in overtime on a last-second basket from Endyia Rogers in front of 7,944 fans at Matthew Knight Arena.

Oregon trailed by 17 in the third quarter.

Te-Hina Paopao scored a career-high 24 points and Nyara Sabally scored 20, including the tying basket with 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Sabally also had 13 rebounds. Sedona Prince, after missing two games, had 16 points five rebounds two steals and three blocked shots.

St. Mary's Academy graduate Bendu Yeaney scored 14 points for Arizona, hitting 3 of 5 3-pointers including one that tied the game at 66 with 16 seconds left in overtime.

Sacramento State women 70, Portland State 58 — Playing for the first time in 27 days, the Vikings led by five at halftime but tired late as the Hornets outscored PSU 22-11 in the fourth quarter. Four Vikings scored in double figures, led by 15 from Alaya Fitzgerald.

Americans 2, Winterhawks 1 — Dwayne Jean Jr. scored the shootout winner as visiting Tri-City beat Portland in WHL action after the teams played to a 1-1 tie through 65 minutes. Luca Cagnoni scored the Winterhawks goal to tie the game in the second period at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Americans goalie Nick Avakyan made 44 saves, including five in overtime. Then stopped all three Portland attempts in the shootout.

Kings beat Kraken —Â Marcus Johansson scored for Seattle, but visiting Los Angeles scored once in each period.

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

Chara gets extension —Â The Portland Timbers have signed midfielder and team captain Diego Chara to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

Among the best defensive midfielders in MLS history, the ageless Colombian is entering his 12th season as the competitive heartbeat of the Timbers.

Chara, who turns 36 on April 5, arrived in Portland's expansion season and debuted on April 23, 211. He has played in 310 MLS matches and been on the field for 27,203 regular-season minutes.

Poyer named All-Pro — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, a native of Astoria who played at Oregon State, was named an NFL All-Pro by the Associated Press. Poyer had five interceptions, three sacks, nine passes defensed and 93 tackles (eight for lost yardage) during the regular season.

The Bills host the New England Patriots on Saturday for a wild-card game.

THURSDAY, JAN. 13

Oregon men 84, UCLA 81 —Â The Ducks (10-6, 2-1) outscored the No. 3-ranked Bruins 11-8 in overtime to give coach Dana Altman his 700th win as a Division I coach.

Joseph Young scored six points in overtime and Will Richardson five in OT for Oregon, which saw a six-point lead disappear in the final 40 seconds of the second half because of consecutive turnovers against the UCLA press.

Pauley Pavilion was closed to the public, with only family of players allowed to attend the game because of COVID-19 protocols.

Six of the eight Ducks who played scored in double figures, led by Young's 23 points. Richardson, limited by foul trouble but able to finish the game, scored 16.

USC men 81, Oregon State 71 —Â The Beavers led by 10 in the second half in Los Angeles, but the No. 5-ranked Trojans finished strong. Oregon State took a 71-70 lead on a Warith Alatishe layup with 3:55 left in the game, but didn't score again.

Jarod Lucas scored 27 points, making 6 of 10 3-pointers, for Oregon State (3-12, 1-4).

San Diego men 68, Portland 63 — The Pilots suffered a tough overtime loss on the road to open WCC play. Portland led by 17 in the first half. The Toreros outscored the Pilots 8-3 in overtime.

Mike Meadows scored 16 for Portland (9-7, 0-1), Shika Nduka 15 and Moses Wood 14 (with 12 rebounds).

Arizona women 55, Oregon State 53 — Shaina Pellington hit a jumper from just inside the free-throw line with less than a second on the clock to lift the No. 7-ranked Wildcats to a win at Gill Coliseum. Arizona scored the final six points of the game. Playing for the first time in 25 days, Oregon State was led by 19 points and eight rebounds from Taya Corosdale. St. Mary's Academy grad Bendu Yeaney led Arizona with 15 points and hit a game-tying basket with 1:15 remaining.

OSU has rescheduled a home game against Colorado for Monday.

Portland women 65, San Francisco 60 —Â A 25-point fourth quarter carried the Pilots (11-3, 1-1) to the WCC win over the visiting Dons, turning a nine-point deficit into a five-point victory. Alex Fowler scored 18 points, Emme Shearer had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Haylee Andrews 12 points nine rebounds and five assists. Lucy Cochrane blocked five shots.

Timbers announce GK signings — The Portland Timbers have signed goalkeepers Aljaz Ivacic and David Bigham through the 2023 season.

Bingham, 32, is a MLS veteran who played seven seasons with San Jose and three with the LA Galaxy. He trained with the Timbers last season. Ivacic, 28, has played in seven matches over three seasons with Portland.

The Timbers are scheduled to report for training camp on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Portland will train in Tucson, Arizona from Jan. 21 through Feb. 2, including a Jan. 26 exhibition against Seattle.

Weaver to USWNT camp — Portland Thorns forward Morgan Weaver has been added to the list of players participating in the U.S. Women's National Team January training camp, joining Thorns Lindsey Horan and Sophia Smith.

Kraken lose at St. Louis —Â Third-period goals from Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich rallied the host Blues to a 2-1 win over Seattle (10-22-4). Alex Wennberg scored for the Kraken.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12

Lillard surgery? — The Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard plans to have surgery on his bothersome abdominal injury, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, who tweeted out the news Wednesday afternoon.

Wrote Windhorst: "Damian Lillard is planning to have surgery in the near future to address a lingering abdominal injury, sources told ESPN. The procedure isn't expected to be season-ending but that is to be determined."

Lillard has missed several games this season with abdominal tendinopathy, a condition that he traces back to the 2020-21 season. He played in the Olympics last summer, aggravating the injury, and worked out in the offseason to address the injury, but it has persisted. He lamented having to deal with it in the prime of his career.

He's been out since Dec. 31, and will not play on Portland's upcoming six-game road trip.

Windhorst later reported that a final decision on the procedure and timeline are expected to be determined after consultations with doctors this week. It could keep Lillard out 6-8 weeks, ESPN reports. Other reports, by Yahoo Sports and The Athletic, indicated the surgery would happen Thursday.

In his absence, Anfernee Simons has excelled, averaging 27.8 points, 7.6 assists and 37.0 minutes in six January games.

But, Simons is listed as out for Thursday's game at Denver for "personal reasons." His grandfather recently passed away. Also out are Norman Powell (health and safety protocols), Lillard, CJ McCollum (collapsed lung) and Larry Nance Jr. (right knee).

Polo, Yimmi Chara join national teams — Portland Timbers midfielders Yimmi Chara and Andy Polo have been called into their respective national teams for upcoming friendly matches.

Chara is joining Colombia's national team for a friendly match against Honduras in Sunday, Jan. 16 in Miami.

Chara has made 14 appearances with Colombia, scoring one goal.

Polo is joining Peru''s national team for home matches against Panama on Jan. 16 and against Jamaica on Jan. 20. Polo has made 31 appearances for Peru, scoring one goal.

Two Thorns invited to USWNT camp — Portland Thorns midfielder Lindsey Horan and forward Sophia Smith were called into the U.S. Women's National Team training camp that runs Jan. 19-22 at Austin, Texas.

Crystal Dunn is expecting her first child in May.

USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn is recovering from having her eggs frozen for a possible future pregnancy. She recently explained her decision on Alex Azzi's "On Her Turf" podcast.

USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski said Wednesday that, if fit, Sauerbrunn will be considered for the roster for the She Believes Cup. the first competition in 2022 for the women's national team, the tournament is slated to happen Feb. 17-23.

Nitro is name of Portland's ultimate disk team —Â Portland's expansion entry in the American Ultimate Disk League will be called the Nitro. The team unveiled its name and logo this week.

The club plans to soon announce its coaching staff and venue for home games. The 12-game season starts in May.

MONDAY, JAN. 10

Hass into Hall of Fame — Former Oregon State receiver Mike Hass will enter the College Football Hall of Fame with its 64th class. The induction ceremony is Dec. 6. Hass is one of 18 players in the class, along with three coaches.

A Beaverton native and Jesuit High grad, Hass played at Oregon State from 2002-2005 and still holds the program record with 3,924 receiving yards.

Hass joins former OSU players Terry Baker, Bill Enyart and coaches Dennis Erickson and Tommy Prothro in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Winterhawks players honored — Portland Winterhawks forward James Stefan and goalie Taylor Gauthier were honored by the Western Hockey League as its players of the week for the week ending Jan. 9.

Stefan, an 18-year-old forward from Laguna Beach, California, had two goals and one assist in Portland's 3-1 win at Kelowna on Jan. 8. He has points in five games and leads the Winterhawks with 15 goals.

Gauthier, a 20-year-old Calgary native, made 38 saves in the win at Kelowna, his debut with the Winterhawks after a Dec. 27 trade with Prince George.

The Portland-Kelowna game was the only WHL game played over the weekend because of COVID-19.

ASU-Oregon women postponed — The Arizona State at Oregon women's basketball game scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 13 has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Sun Devils' program. The Ducks still are slated to host seventh-ranked Arizona at 2:30 p.m. Saturday then 10th-ranked UConn at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17.

Portland Grand Prix on NBC — IndyCar has announced its television schedule for 2022 and the Portland International Raceway stop on Sept. 4 is scheduled for a noon start on NBC.

