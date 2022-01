Current Records: Tennessee Tech 4-11; Tennessee State 6-10 The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the Tennessee State Tigers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. Tennessee Tech's road trip will continue as they head to Gentry Center at 11:11 a.m. ET on Monday to face off against the Tigers. The teams split their matchups last year, with Tennessee Tech winning the first 74-71 at home and Tennessee State taking the second 91-86.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO