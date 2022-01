Santa Barbara High failed to clear a free kick and Cabrillo cashed in with 30 seconds left for a 3-2 boys soccer victory in a Channel League game on Tuesday night. “We fought back to make it 2-2, and had many chances to win the game but again, credit to Cabrillo and their coaches," said Santa Barbara coach Ricardo Alcaraz. "They did enough to win the game and it was well deserved.”

