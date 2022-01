Boston College will look to make it two in a row when it takes on a skidding Louisville team at the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday night. The Eagles came back from the dead to beat Clemson over the weekend, overcoming a 23-point deficit to pull out a thrilling 70-68 win. Boston College started horribly against the Tigers, but rallied late in the first half and that carried over into the second half. Makai Ashton-Langford dominated the final 20 minutes and Brevin Galloway hit a game-winning three with 22 seconds left to give Boston College its first road win in 23 months.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO