CANTON, Ohio — Bryce Butler scored 22 points and Malone overcame a late deficit to beat Lake Erie 71-66 Wednesday night. The Pioneers (13-4, 8-2 G-MAC) led by as many as 12 in the game, only to fall behind by three with less than five minutes to play. On the next possession, Butler hit a 3 to tie it before assisting on another long-range shot by Justin Miller, and the squad from Canton never trailed again despite the Storm continuing to hang around.

CANTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO