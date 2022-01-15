ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Two-thirds of parents agree that teaching child to walk was most rewarding milestone

By Chris Melore
studyfinds.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — More than four in five Americans say becoming a parent is the most rewarding thing they’ve ever done. The survey of 2,000 expectant parents and parents of children under six years-old also revealed that 86 percent believe their child’s milestones felt more rewarding than their own. Two-thirds of...

www.studyfinds.org

Comments / 2

Related
communityjournal.net

Parenting: Ways to Discipline Your Child

Kids are amazing. I mean they’re so cute and lovable. They’re hilarious and adorable. They’re so fun and funny. I mean they literally give us an extra reason to live. They motivate us and even teach us things. However, the journey of parenting can sometimes be a...
RELATIONSHIPS
DFWChild

Teaching Your Child with Special Needs About Money

Spending, saving and budgeting are essential skills for children to learn, but they’re not necessarily easy to grasp. If your child has autism or other developmental differences or special needs, helping them understand money can be even more challenging. But don’t give up. Fundamental financial knowledge is important for eventual independent living, and it can protect them from scams and manipulation—from giving away their lunch money at school in exchange for “friendship” to sharing sensitive financial information over the internet.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mom And Dad#Creativity#Parenthood#Americans#Onepoll
The Independent

Parent praised after revealing they are raising eight children without ‘traditional gender roles’

A parent is being praised after revealing one of the “controversial” ways they raise their eight children includes not following or enforcing “traditional gender roles”.The parent, who goes by the username @cptsdwhisperer on TikTok and Instagram, discussed some of their potentially “controversial” parenting methods in a three-part TikTok series.In the first clip, titled: “Controversial ways I raise my kids,” the parent of eight explained that the family takes mental health days off school, their children are allowed to curse, which they do “a lot,” and that the family doesn’t “follow traditional gender roles”.On TikTok, where the video has since been...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

My Son’s School Wants Me to Offer My Expertise for Free

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m a Black woman married to a white man and we have a teenage son together. Our son goes to a private school in the next town over that’s probably 85 percent white, and one of the school’s administrators asked if I could speak to the student body during their Black History Month celebration in February about the importance of creating a racially inclusive community. I’m not an experienced public speaker, but I have some good ideas about how the school could improve in that regard. The only sticking point is the school isn’t willing to pay me to speak, and the admin said, “The speech will provide you with great exposure since it will be broadcast virtually to influential parents and boosters. Also, your speech could help numerous parents see the light, and you can’t put a price tag on that.” This irks me because this school is flush with cash, and I know they’ve paid other (white) speakers before. When I told my son that I wanted to approach the administration about wanting to be paid to do this, he begged me to speak at the event for free and not make a scene that could put a target on his back. I’m not sure how to proceed. Should I take the unpaid speech for the sake of my son?
KIDS
studyfinds.org

Taekwondo can help children control their emotions and behavior

GUILDFORD, United Kingdom — True mastery over one’s emotions and actions is a tough task at any age, but adolescence can be a particularly turbulent time. However, researchers from the University of Surrey find practicing the martial arts — specifically Taekwondo — can help kids improve their “self-regulation.” In other words, Taekwondo promotes stronger emotional control, improved cognition, and better overall behavior.
KIDS
The Independent

‘Anxiety’ named as children’s Word of the Year for 2021

Anxiety was children’s word of the year in 2021, according to research by lexicographers at Oxford University Press (OUP). Prompted by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, last year’s annual vocabulary research focused on wellbeing.Approximately 8,000 school pupils – ranging from year three to year nine – were asked to choose the top words they would use when discussing their mental health and experiences during lockdown.Teachers from the 85 schools taking part in the study were also surveyed on the words they use most often when talking to children about their physical and mental health.More than one in five (21...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Next Avenue

Parenting a 'Difficult Adult Child'

Parenting an adult child struggling with substance abuse disorder or mental illness can be a challenging task later in life. "You can't go home again," according to the old saying. Tell that to the adult children who are returning to live with their parents, or never leaving, in record numbers. For the first time in recent history, more young adults are living with their parents than cohabitating in romantic or married situations. No doubt about it: how we think about parenting and retirement have changed.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Salon

My mom finally made her choice, after a lifetime colored by the one she wasn't allowed

My mother's death was as peaceful as her life had been tumultuous. After years of dementia and a recent bout of sepsis, she slipped away quietly in her sleep earlier this month, in the care facility where she's resided for the past year and a half. When I got the call, I immediately remembered how often when I was growing up, she'd casually express how she wished she could fall asleep at night and never wake up. It gives me peace to know that in the end, she got the death she would have chosen for herself. Most of her life, my mother didn't have a choice at all.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
purewow.com

Stop Labeling Your Kid as Shy (and What to Say Instead)

You’ve likely observed your kid experiencing shyness in a social situation—they act more reserved or timid in the company of a larger group or even one on one with a peer. That’s OK (shyness can be good!). But before you jump in with an explanation like “oh, she’s just shy,” consider this: Shyness is a feeling, not a personality trait, which means it’s something they’ll probably overcome. Labeling it can have the opposite effect, says Kristene Geering, content director at the Parent Lab. Here’s why.
KIDS
The Independent

Teach your children at home every day, Britain’s ‘strictest headteacher’ tells parents

Parents should teach their children at home daily and not assume they are being taught well at school, a headteacher branded Britain’s strictest has warned.Katharine Birbalsingh, founder and head of Michaela Community School (MCS) in Wembley, northwest London, said there has “never been a better time” for people to teach their children at home. She wrote on Twitter: “Parents! Never has there been a better time for you to teach your kids at home.“Don’t assume they are being taught well at school. You might get lucky. Great! But don’t assume it. “Teach them after school. Daily. Always. Other parents do....
EDUCATION
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

We Have a Sweet Income Stream, Thanks to My Parents—but It’s Built on a Lie

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About five years ago, my parents decided to go into a senior living community several states away. They couldn’t bear to part with their house, though, and offered it, rent-free, to my wife and myself, if we lived there. We knew we would be looking for our forever home soon and that their house is just a little too small for us to consider moving into for just two or three years. But we told my parents we just weren’t ready to take on the care of the property (it’s rather large). They really didn’t want the house to sit empty, so we decided we would figure out renters and manage the property and split the rent.
ECONOMY
CBS Austin

Hays CISD asks parents to consider substitute teaching amid teacher shortage

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — With many teachers out sick with the virus, local school districts are calling on substitute teachers to help fill in the void. A severe shortage is straining full-time teachers. Hays Consolidated Independent School District (Hays CISD) is getting creative to help combat the ongoing problem by asking parents to fill in.
HAYS, TX
The Independent

Children aged 5-11 with medical conditions invited for Covid vaccines

Children aged between five and 11 who have medical conditions which put them at greater risk from coronavirus will be invited for their first vaccine doses this week.Letters will also be sent to young people aged 12 to 15 who are at particular risk inviting them for a booster jag, with this taking place 12 weeks after their last primary dose.For five to 11-year-olds, letters will be sent from health boards from this week onwards.The Scottish Government says five to 11-year-olds who are household contacts of people with immune suppression will be invited to receive their vaccination in due course.Health...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy