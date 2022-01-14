AT&T January patch OTA rolling out now

AT&T just downloaded the new Android 12 to my Samsung s10. So far, so good. The only odd thing I notice is that, since the download, the ATT logo that used to appear in the area next to the time on the upper left corner has disappeared. It does appear on the lock screen, but once unlocked, it does not. All is working correctly (I checked the SIM card settings and all seems correct), and I'm tempted to call CS, but I've come to my senses and nixed that idea. Can anyone confirm this happening to them? I have a second S10 in the house that has yet to DL the update, and the AT&T is where it's always been, next to the clock.
