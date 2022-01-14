AT&T January patch OTA rolling out now

Samsung received widespread praise for its approach to updates from late last year up until this moment. It rolled out Android 12 to its entire flagship lineup within just three months after the official release, beating the likes of OnePlus to the punch and besting its previous track record. That said, we know that Samsung rolls out its updates in stages, with certain regions getting it earlier and others having to wait for some time. That has been true for all of Samsung’s updated flagships, and the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 are no exception, with US users (specifically those using non-Verizon units) having to wait for the update all this while. Now though, they will join in on the fun and get a taste of Android 12.

