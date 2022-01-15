ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Kinder Bueno Tart

cake-lab.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast weekend I celebrated my niece Yasmine’s 9th birthday with the family. She requested a Princess Jasmine cake, from Aladdin, just like I made her for her first birthday. Just like Yasmine, the cake has matured, and so have I. This time I created a bigger and more...

www.cake-lab.org

Food52

Canadian Butter Tarts

My dear friend Meagan once arrived at my home with a tray of butter tarts, a quintessential Canadian dessert. I’d never had (or heard of) butter tarts before this moment—and one bite rapidly turned into eating five tarts in succession. The crust was unbelievably buttery and flaky, while the filling reminded me of pecan pie filling (minus the pecans, and better). Meagan’s partner, Peter, is Canadian, and has fond memories of butter tarts sold at gas stations dotted across the country.
RECIPES
theimpulsivebuy.com

REVIEW: Kellogg’s Eggo Frosted Maple Flavor Pop-Tarts

Oreo seems to get all the hype, but I’m not sure any snack brand has had more flavor variations over the years than Pop-Tarts. Sure, I could probably look that up and get you exact figures, but I’m too lazy. After all, I DID eat a Pop-Tart for breakfast today.
FOOD & DRINKS
italianchoco.com

Chocolate Magic Truffle Tart

This chocolate magic truffle tart is so rich, creamy, and fantastic! Everybody loves chocolate and this dessert is a proof for that! You cannot eat just one piece! So chocolatey and so delicious! Prepare it for the weekend and enjoy! Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12 Ingredients:. For the crust:
RECIPES
Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Kinder Bueno, Chocolate Bar, Aladdin, Moroccan
newschain

BOSH! vegan cheese and onion tarte tatin recipe

A tarte tatin is a great way to use up any onions you have knocking about in the cupboard – and don’t go to the trouble of making your own pastry, as the BOSH! guys recommend using a ready-made sheet from the supermarket. BOSH! vegan cheese and onion...
RECIPES
progressivegrocer.com

Pop-Tarts Donut Flavors

Classic Kellogg Co. brand Pop-Tarts has now introduced a donut-inspired lineup with two flavors reminiscent of American classics: Boston Creme Donuts and Apple Fritters. Each flavor features a flaky crust, sweet icing and an iconic donut-style filling. Frosted Boston Creme Pop-Tarts contain a custard-flavored filling and are topped with chocolatey icing, while Frosted Apple Fritter Pop-Tarts have an apple-flavored filling and white string icing. An eight-count box of either variety retails for a suggested $2.99. Suitable for a convenient breakfast or snack on the go, these latest additions to the Pop-Tarts collection join such recent offerings as limited-edition seasonal Sugar Cookie Pop-Tarts, featuring printed holiday “fails,” and Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup flavor Pop-Tarts, consisting of a flaky, buttery-yellow crust like an Eggo waffle, sweet maple-flavored filling and white icing topped with a waffle-like grid pattern made from yellow string icing.
FOOD & DRINKS
NBC Los Angeles

Pop-Tarts Meet Cupcakes, for a Limited Time, at Sprinkles

Putting two tasty ideas together? Culinary adventurers have done exactly this for, well, eons, adding one type of food to the top or middle of another type of food, all to see if the resulting new foodstuff is appetizing or not. But sometimes, when things are closer in nature, they...
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
foodandtravel.com

Orange and toasted meringue tart

Zest from 2 oranges (see filling) Using a wooden spoon, beat the butter and sugar together until soft. Beat in the egg yolks, one at a time, beating until the sugar is no longer gritty and the mixture is stiff. Mix in the flour and almonds. Tip on to a sheet of cling film and bring the mixture into a ball. Flatten a little and wrap the cling film around it, then chill for around 30 minutes until the pastry has firmed up enough to roll easily.
RECIPES
Middleburg Eccentric

Cherry Tart

20 ounces frozen pitted cherries, you can use sour, sweet or a mixture of both. In a large bowl, first add the sugar and stir in the tapioca flour. Add the cherries and the lemon juice and stir to combine. Allow the mixture to sit for at least 15 minutes.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Creamy Kinder Chocolate Cake Recipe

This creamy cold Kinder chocolate cake (or torta fredda con cioccolato Kinder) is so rich, chocolaty and very yummy! It is one of my favorite quick and easy recipes that my family adores. Am always preparing it when I am in the mood or just to celebrate the day, the life. You will need around 20 minutes to prepare it plus 2 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
The Independent

Cantonese beef is the perfect midweek meal

This is Cantonese cooking perfection, from the rich aromatic umami sauce and the tender beef fillet, right through to the little bit of background heat from the ground black pepper. A true Cantonese classic!” says Kwoklyn Wan, author of 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway.Beef and onion with mixed peppersServes: 2Ingredients:2 tbsp vegetable oil200g sliced onion200g sliced mixed peppers300g beef fillet, cut into very thin slices2 tsp garlic purée2 tsp ginger purée1 tsp ground black pepperFor the sauce:250ml chicken stock1 tbsp Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing wine)1 tbsp oyster sauce2 tsp cornflourMethod:1. Combine the sauce ingredients in a bowl, mix well and set to...
RECIPES
The Independent

Nut-based chocolates prove a winner for Hotel Chocolat

Chocoholics went nuts for nuts this Christmas and avoided novelty chocolates, according to the boss of Hotel Chocolat Hazelnuts, pistachios, peanut butter and pecan-based chocolates were hugely popular over the festive period, with customers also looking to trade up to bigger boxes of chocolates as families celebrated.Angus Thirlwell, the retailer’s chief executive, told the PA news agency: “We’ve got a peanut butter drinking chocolate that we launched during the pandemic and it’s been a spectacular success for us. I think the nuts are definitely on the rise.”You don't normally see raspberry and pistachio together but it really worksAngus Thirlwell, Hotel...
FOOD & DRINKS
theimpulsivebuy.com

REVIEW: Frosted Boston Creme Donut and Frosted Apple Fritter Pop-Tarts

On a website full of reviewers devoted to seeking out the greatest junk food, claiming any sort of donut expertise would involve Icarus-level hubris, and I’m not trying to drown in a sea of comments. However, as a native Bay Stater turned Southern California resident, I’ve spent my life in two places that are well known for the treat and feel comfortable claiming a deep love for doughnuts, which I spelled in full to pay proper respect. And of all the varieties that can make up a delicious dozen, someone from Massachusetts especially appreciates the donut shop staples that inspired the two newest Pop-Tarts: the Boston cream donut and the apple fritter. I was excited to see how they fared in toaster pastry form.
sgmagazine.com

Joy Luck Teahouse celebrates CNY with exclusive egg tart creations

It’s no secret that at the very core of the world’s cultures is their food. Intrinsically tied to their diet, we can often spot a culture’s heritage and traits through the colours on a plate. Among the most easily recognised and enjoyed culinary tradition is Hong Kong’s...
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

Cranberry Cheese Tarts [Vegan]

1 package Puffed Pastry (2 sheets) Preheat your oven to 400F and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Into a small bowl combine your olive oil and garlic. Season to taste just slightly and stir till well combined. Let it sit for 20 minutes before using it. Grab your...
RECIPES
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

