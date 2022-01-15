ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Preview: Denver Nuggets end back-to-back against Utah Jazz

By Eric Spyropoulos Facebook Twitter
NBA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe grind of an NBA regular season can be unforgiving at times. Following a dominant 133-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, the Denver Nuggets will be right back on the hardwood Sunday night as they host the Utah Jazz. Denver’s offense has found a rhythm as of late,...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 studs and 1 dud from much-needed Utah Jazz win over Nuggets

The Utah Jazz needed a victory vs the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. They needed it as badly as they’ve needed a win all season. With 3x Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert returning to action, they got one. With a final score of 125-102, this game was never in jeopardy for the Jazzmen.
NBA
NESN

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

A four-game losing streak has knocked the Utah Jazz from their perch in the NBA standings, falling to fourth in the league after their cold spell. The Jazz’s losing streak can come to a poetic end, as their last win came against the Denver Nuggets, the team they’ll be facing on Sunday night. However, based on our projections, there’s a significant edge in backing the Nuggets at home in their Western Conference battle.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Gobert
NBA

Report: Bryn Forbes dealt to Nuggets in 3-team trade

The Nuggets, Celtics and Spurs are making a three-team trade that includes Juancho Hernangomez going to San Antonio, Bryn Forbes going to Denver and Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier going to Boston, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Per Wojnarowski, San Antonio is also acquiring Denver’s 2028 second-round pick in...
NBA
milehighsports.com

Jazz pull away in fourth quarter in big win over the Denver Nuggets

The Utah Jazz took over the fourth quarter and outscored the Denver Nuggets 34-14 to win it 125-102. Donovan Mitchell finished with 31 points, while Rudy Gobert put up 18 points and 19 rebounds. Between the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarter Utah went on a...
NBA
NBA

Lakers' Russell Westbrook responds to Magic Johnson's criticism

Lakers legend Magic Johnson has hit out at what he perceives to be a lack of effort from the team following their 133-96 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial) The Lakers dropped to 21-22 on...
NBA
slcdunk.com

Gobert returning as Jazz face off against Nuggets

The Utah Jazz are currently in the depths of a four-game losing streak, the longest losing stretch since a five-game lapse in January/February of 2020. These last four games mark the low point of this campaign so far and have turned the hearts of Jazz fans toward Rudy Gobert. Realizations on how crucial he is to this franchise came about in brutal fashion. Every loss, some to mediocre and even bad teams, only prove Gobert’s impact on both ends of the court.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Denver Nuggets
NBA

Pistons lose to Suns as Cade’s ejection riles crowd

Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 135-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena. WHAT’S THE POINT? – The Pistons were down 20 points to the juggernaut otherwise known as the Phoenix Suns when Cade Cunningham was ejected after a spectacular baseline drive and reverse dunk, so maybe the outcome of the game wasn’t altered by that decision. But it didn’t sit well with Dwane Casey, the Pistons bench or the Sunday matinee crowd to see the rookie slapped with a second technical and automatic ejection amid a thoroughly entertaining game with the No. 1 pick at the heart of it. Cunningham had picked up a technical earlier in the third quarter after he was called for fouling JaVale McGee while trying to defend a lob pass. Cunningham pointed back toward the Pistons bench or the basket after his dunk from his landing spot on the opposite sideline, but apparently it was perceived as taunting the two defenders Cunningham evaded to complete the dunk, Jalen Smith and Cameron Payne. Cunningham offered no apparent objection to the call, but his ejection darkened the mood of a Little Caesars Arena that otherwise enjoyed an often-remarkable display of shot-making from both teams but especially Phoenix and Devin Booker in particular. The Michigan native scored 30 points on 11 of 18 shooting in 30 minutes. Cunningham finished with 21 points on 9 of 15 shooting plus four assists in 24 minutes. The loss snapped a four-game Pistons home win streak. Phoenix, on pace to win 64 games, improved its NBA-best record to 32-10. Josh Jackson also picked up a second technical foul for a minor scuffle that also saw Phoenix’s Isaiah Wainwright assessed a technical foul in the game’s final minute to earn an ejection.
NBA
NBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Bulls climbing fast

The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
phillyvoice.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Kings making young guards available, providing avenue for Ben Simmons talks

The Sixers' Ben Simmons standoff has lasted into January 2022 for a number of reasons, but at the top of the list was a belief from the front office that more opportunities would become available over time. That belief appears to have paid off in at least one situation, with the Sacramento Kings reportedly reconsidering their untouchables in the midst of another losing season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
NBA
NBA

Vinsanity Scale: Lakers' Russell Westbrook explodes for poster dunk vs. Jazz

Russell Westbrook threw down one of the dunks of the year, climbing Rudy Gobert for the highlight-reel play. Welcome to the Vinsanity Scale! In honour of one of the greatest in-game dunkers in NBA history, the Vinsanity Scale rates dunks on a scale of 1-4. Similar to the Horry Scale, the dunk in question is graded on the game situation, difficulty and celebration to answer one question: Would it make Half Man, Half Amazing proud?
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy