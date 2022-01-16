ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Quad: Examining progression of omicron variant amid winter surge in US

By Sophia Treanor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmicron – the new COVID-19 variant that has caused a spike in COVID-19 cases nationwide and forced Bruins back to online learning. The World Health Organization classified omicron as a variant of concern Nov. 26 because of its high transmissibility, according to the WHO website. Omicron has surpassed...

CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
AFP

Omicron starts receding in the United States: data

The United States appears to be emerging from its latest coronavirus wave driven by the Omicron variant, data showed Wednesday, though cases remain far higher than during any previous surge and Covid hospitalizations are at a peak. A seven-day-average of new daily cases peaked at around 795,000 on January 13, an official tracker maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed.
fox32chicago.com

Omicron vs. delta: Study examines difference between two coronavirus variant symptoms

WASHINGTON - A recent study evaluated the differences between omicron and delta variant symptoms using data collected in December 2021 from a UK COVID infection survey. Analysis from the study is based on 182,133 omicron cases and 87,920 delta cases in England. The study, led by Oxford University and the Office for National Statistics, examined people who tested positive for COVID-19.
investing.com

Biden defends pandemic response amid Omicron surge

CHICAGO (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and top health officials on Tuesday defended the administration's response to the unrelenting pandemic as daily U.S. COVID-19 cases reached a new high, largely fueled by the highly contagious Omicron variant. Biden, who has been accused of focusing on vaccinations at the expense of...
AFP

Natural immunity more potent than vaccines during US Delta wave: study

During America's last surge of the coronavirus driven by the Delta variant, people who were unvaccinated but survived Covid were better protected than those who were vaccinated and not previously infected, a new study said Wednesday. The finding is the latest to weigh in on a debate on the relative strengths of natural versus vaccine-acquired immunity against SARS-CoV-2, but comes this time with the imprimatur of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The authors of the paper warned, however, against depending on infection as a strategy, given the higher risks to unvaccinated persons who weren't previously infected of hospitalization, long term impacts, and death, compared to vaccinated people. Indeed, by November 30, 2021, some 131,000 residents of California and New York had died from Covid-19, the two states the paper, which used statistical modeling, was based on.
Smithonian

What Is ‘Flurona’? Cases of Co-Infections Increase Amid Peak Influenza Season and Omicron Variant Surge

As the flu season in the United States hits its peak, scattered cases of individuals testing positive for Covid-19 and the flu are emerging, reports Ed Cara for Gizmodo. Cases of so-called "flurona" refer to simultaneous infections of both SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, and influenza. Flurona is not a new virus, nor is it an official medical term or diagnosis.
dailybruin.com

Bruins evaluate COVID-19 protocols on campus amid rising cases

The proportion of young adults infected with COVID-19 is increasing across California, including at UCLA. With the surge of the omicron variant, many students have tested positive for the virus over winter break and expressed confusion about university infection protocols. On Dec. 21, UCLA sent out new guidelines declaring a...
KLEWTV

Gritman prepares for strain caused by Omicron Variant surge

"With any surge, it's incredibly stressful on the healthcare system. It's incredibly stressful for our hospital and our clinics as it is for every hospital and clinic system in the country and around the world," Gritman Medical Center Director of Communications and Marketing Peter Mundt said. Mundt said Gritman officials...
