Basketball

Bell scores 17, North Texas edges Western Kentucky 65-60

By Robert Delgiorno
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Thomas Bell scored 17...

On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
#Western Kentucky#North Texas#Ap#Hilltoppers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ

Jacksonville State beats Eastern Kentucky 76-65

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Gibbs scored 21 points to lead Jacksonville State to a 76-65 victory over Eastern Kentucky for its fifth straight win. Gibbs made 6 of 9 from the floor with five 3-pointers. Brandon Huffman had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Jacksonville State (10-6, 3-0 ASUN). Maros Zeliznak and Demaree King added 11 points apiece. Braxton Beverly scored 18 points for Eastern Kentucky (8-10, 0-4). Russhard Cruickshank added 10 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
TCU edges Oklahoma in overtime 59-58

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Charles O’Bannon’s baseline 3-pointer with 27.3 seconds remaining in overtime proved to be the winner in TCU’s 59-58 victory over Oklahoma. O’Bannon finished with 11 points as did Micha Peavy for the Horned Frogs. Mike Miles, averaging 17.8 points per game, scored just six points. Jalen Hill scored 12 points with 14 rebounds for TCU. Jordan Goldwire also scored 12 points, Harkless added 11 and Tanner Groves had 10 rebounds but only six points, well below his team-leading 13.7 average. Oklahoma had won the last eight meetings.
OKLAHOMA STATE
National football post

WVU QB Jarret Doege transferring to Western Kentucky

Former West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege announced Sunday he is transferring to Western Kentucky. “Excited to finish out my career at @WKUFootball!” Doege posted on Twitter. Doege completed 65.2 percent of his passes for a career-best 3,048 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games for the Mountaineers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Flagg sparks Sam Houston past Stephen F Austin 49-41

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Savion Flagg totaled 19 points, six rebounds and four steals to lead Sam Houston to a 49-41 victory over Stephen F. Austin in Western Athletic Conference play. Jaden Ray contributed 16 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Bearkats (10-9, 5-1), but he also had six of Sam Houston’s 16 turnovers. Gavin Kensmil had 13 points and eight rebounds to pace the Lumberjacks (10-6, 2-2)
COLLEGE SPORTS
ubbulls.com

Bulls Edge Kent State, 65-62, on Monday

BUFFALO, NY – In a back-and-forth game that featured nine lead changes and no lead bigger than single digits, the University at Buffalo women's basketball team prevailed in a hard-fought 65-62 win over Kent State on Monday night at Alumni Arena. With the win the Bulls improve to 10-4 on the year, including a perfect 7-0 at home, and 4-0 in league play.
BUFFALO, NY
wnky.com

Cold Outside Shooting Slows Down Hilltoppers in 65-60 Loss to North Texas

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Hilltopper Basketball struggled mightily with its outside shooting Saturday afternoon, falling 65-60 to North Texas at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Hilltoppers (10-7, 2-2 Conference USA) went 2-for-12 from the 3-point line and didn’t make one until there was 3:10 left in the game, putting their streak of 1,085 games with a made 3 – the fourth-longest active streak in the nation – in jeopardy.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

