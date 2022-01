The North Carolina track and field program opened its season this weekend in Blacksburg, Va. for the Virginia Tech Invitational. Both the men’s and women’s track and field teams were relatively weak this weekend at the Virginia Tech Invitational. The two-day event was the Tar Heels first test of the season and their low-standing results seems to be an indicator that the team still has a lot of work to do.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO