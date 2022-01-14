ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, OR

Engaging the community

By Brittany Allen
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K53Gr_0dn60t2O00 Sandy city staff launches new web platform to garner public input, educate residents on projects

With numerous large projects on its plate, the city of Sandy is putting a special focus on better informing and garnering input from the community.

One tool they hope can help with both is a website called Sandy Speaks.

This public engagement platform went live with a soft launch at the end of 2021.

While the city already utilized social media and had an expansive website full of information, Sandy Speaks is meant to be "a one-stop shop for participating in decision-making online in an easy, seamless way," said city recorder Jeff Aprati.

"There are so many different ways for people to participate nowadays," city manager Jordan Wheeler explained. The city receives quite a bit of engagement through social media and council meetings, but it can be difficult to keep track of every comment and post made outside of the city's page. "This offers one big clearinghouse for all of that information to come in. It can be pretty confusing how to best provide input but also see what other people are saying." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xl0vF_0dn60t2O00

"City council has been talking about increasing public input for a while," added Aprati. "The council has been really excited about (the website). This site makes it easier for people to participate and easier for us to collect and understand input."

Sandy Speaks features informational pages on current city projects like the wastewater treatment plant and comprehensive plan, as well as quick surveys and polls to gauge public opinion on those projects and what's important to the community.

You can subscribe to receive updates on these projects and see which staff members are connected to each project and their contact information. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kkf28_0dn60t2O00

"It's engaging, it's interactive and it helps build community because people can see (how other people interacted with the site)," explained associate planner Shelley Denison. "This project is about having authentic intent from the city. We want to communicate the intent to actually use the feedback that we receive in real, actionable ways, and not just pay lip service to this idea of engaging the public."

"We want people to feel like their input is going to get used," Aprati added.

Aprati added that in order to make the launch of the site more fun, the city is also hosting a parks and trails photo contest on Sandy Speaks. Entries are accepted until Friday, Jan. 21.

To check out Sandy Speaks and make your opinions and input known on city projects, visit sandy-speaks.org . https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mhLjZ_0dn60t2O00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sandy Post

Recall Mark Shull campaign recaps first-year progress

Organizers say past 12 months show Clackamas County commissioner continuing to act irresponsibly Clackamas County residents campaigning for the recall of Commissioner Mark Shull have released an update on their progress one year after several of the commissioner's online posts received public backlash for allegedly promoting racist, anti-immigrant, Islamophobic and transphobic sentiments. The campaign, spurred in January 2021 after a county resident's blog highlighted roughly 20 posts Shull made to his personal Facebook page over a two-year span, reports having thus far assembled a volunteer corps of over 300 members, raising upwards of $40,000 and securing pledges from more...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

'Take the dais' threat reported during tense Clackamas meeting

County commission to meet virtually indefinitely after crowded meeting ends in unrestClackamas County Chair Tootie Smith on Tuesday addressed her decision to halt a Jan. 13 in-person meeting after the "boisterous" crowd's refusal to follow county and state requirements, claiming to have later received a security report of crowd members' intentions to "take the dais and oust the sitting commissioners." Smith said on Jan. 18 that county security staff confirmed the threat following her adjournment of the previous week's meeting, which commissioners quickly resumed online as the crowd proceeded to occupy the county hearing room for several minutes in protest...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Unmasked crowd occupies Clackamas County meeting room

Chair Tootie Smith moves to virtual format after group refuses to comply with state administrative rulesClackamas County commissioners' Jan. 13 meeting was abruptly halted and moved online after a large crowd refused to follow state and county COVID-19 safety requirements, proceeding to occupy the county hearing room for several minutes after commissioners and staff evacuated. Roughly 19 minutes into the 6 p.m. meeting, Chair Tootie Smith made the call to move remaining discussions to a virtual format. Smith gaveled the end of the meeting as members of the crowd are heard saying the word "propaganda" as Commissioner Martha Schrader shared...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Clackamas first responders to digitize emergency radio system

New communication channels to replace analog methods described as outdated, failingClackamas County is gearing up to modernize emergency communication channels used by first responders, pivoting away from its decades-old analog radio system in favor of a more efficient digital system. On Tuesday, Jan. 11, the county began the switch from its existing analog radio system which has become "outdated and at risk of failure" since it was built in 2000, according to a press release from the Clackamas 800 Radio Group, which oversees the communication channels used by most medical, fire and law enforcement agencies countywide. The system upgrade is...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandy, OR
Sandy, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Sandy Post

Council shifts bypass discussion into neutral

A Highway 26 bypass of the city of Sandy is still an option, but the 2022 cost of the project - $240 million - remains unfunded.Sandy City Council is once again discussing a Sandy bypass. On Dec. 13, staff and contractors brought an update on the new Transportation System Plan (TSP) to a council work session, including the Sandy Planning Commission, explaining results of a report on the feasibility of a potential bypass. This updated TSP reevaluates a plan drafted in 2011, which also mentioned the idea of a bypass. Reah Flisakowski of DKS Associates told the...
SANDY, OR
Sandy Post

Oregon legislator seeks to give citizens voice on tolling

Clackamas County Republican Bill Kennemer hopes measure will tap into increasing voter frustration with planned tollways.Citizens circulating petitions to force votes on proposed freeway tolls in Oregon have found a state legislator's sympathetic ear. Sen. Bill Kennemer announced Jan. 7 one of his two priority bills for this February's short legislative session is a measure, which, if passed, would create an amendment to the Oregon Constitution to allow residents living within 15 miles of a proposed tollway to vote on whether to approve or reject the proposal. The measure is a direct response to increasing voter frustration with plans to...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Clackamas County weighs waste policy after pushing out Ridwell

Newcomer deemed out of compliance, but recycling models permissible under code may expandClackamas County is considering expanding its recycling policies after a startup's unique business model was determined to be out of compliance with existing county codes. Ridwell Inc., a Seattle-based recycling company, collects and processes difficult-to-recycle materials, including household batteries, electronic waste, light bulbs, plastic film, textiles and more for a monthly subscription fee, according to its website. Under Oregon law and Clackamas County code, several materials collected by Ridwell are currently not defined as recyclable, instead falling under the "solid waste" category due to their cost of recycling...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Clackamas County chapter co-chair: We need health care for all

Karen Baker: Legislation could create publicly funded, privately delivered systemIn this time of COVID-19, never has it been more important for us to have a universal, single-payer health care system in America. Vaccinated or not, people who have had COVID are experiencing huge health care bills and possibly long-term costly ramifications even when they recover. I see people who have health insurance through their employers who still can't afford the co-pays and deductibles when they need care. So, they don't go to the doctor, which exasperates their health issues. How did we become a country that cares so little about...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council
Sandy Post

Schools asked to halt extracurricular activities as Omicron surges

Health advisory recommends pausing practices or reinstating masks; warns of 'serious threat' to in-person learningAs Oregon's education and health agencies warn that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may have crippling impacts on schools, the agencies recommended the pause of extracurricular activities. In a joint school health advisory Monday, Jan. 3, the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority called the need for layered mitigation strategies like vaccinations, boosters, frequent hand washing, masks and distancing at schools "more critical now than at any other time during this pandemic." The state agencies are asking schools to either pause extracurricular activities...
EDUCATION
Sandy Post

Clackamas County extends AMR ambulance contract

Emergency Medical Services Council plans to negotiate with American Medical Response by October 2022Clackamas County has reaffirmed its commitment to revamping ambulance service agreements with longtime provider American Medical Response, whose future performance will be evaluated through a set of requirements recommended by a countywide council of emergency service providers to determine the company's contractual standing. Commissioners on Nov. 23 unanimously voted to extend the current ambulance service contract's second amendment, which obligates county staff and stakeholders from the county's Emergency Medical Services Council to negotiate in good faith with AMR regarding new performance standards. The amendment allotted the county...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy Fire seeks public input for feasibility study with Clackamas Fire

Representatives of Sandy Fire will host a virtual town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4Just over a year ago, Sandy Fire District entered into an intergovernmental agreement with Clackamas Fire District No. 1 in hopes of mutually benefitting the agencies' service areas by providing additional supports for an increasing number of calls. As of Dec. 21, Sandy Fire alone had responded to 2,500 calls in 2021, which Sandy Fire Division Chief Jason McKinnon says is the highest the department has ever had. Now, the two districts are conducting a study to find out how they could serve...
SANDY, OR
Sandy Post

County Commission to consider Hoodland Parks District for May 2022 ballot

Virtual Jan. 6 hearing will be open to the public, offer opportunities for testimony A date has been set for the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners to consider the proposal for a Hoodland Parks District landing on the May 2022 ballot. At 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, the commission will hold a virtual meeting, with a public hearing on the topic. The meeting information and link to attend can be found online at clackamas.us/meetings/bcc/business/2022-01-06. Clackamas County certified the parks district committee's petition to put the measure on the ballot early last month, recognizing 986 signatures â€“ 193 signatures...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
Sandy Post

Herman: State should invest in caregiving workforce

Miki Herman of Northeast Portland is the interim chief executive officer at Portland's Albertina Kerr Centers.The human services sector is facing a historic workforce shortage of frontline caregivers. The impact of COVID-19 has pushed our statewide system of care past the breaking point. If Oregon doesn't take immediate action, it's poised for failure and collapse. Insufficient reimbursement rates from the state and private health insurance payers have created an ongoing struggle for human services providers to recruit and retain qualified staff, especially Child and Family Therapists, who deal with children's mental health, and Direct Support Professionals, who provide 24/7 essential...
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

Clackamas County offers tools for unpaid caregivers

People who take care of friends, family members invited to free online classesAre you an unpaid caregiver to a family member or friend? Clackamas County is offering six free online classes to learn about "Powerful Tools for Caregivers." from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 24. Personnel with the county's Family Caregiver Support Program hope to give you confidence and support to better care for your loved one and yourself. Learn more and sign up at clackamas.us/event/2022-01-13/powerful-tools-for-caregivers. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

My view: Oregon, counties should settle timber issues collectively

Litigation sets up winners and losers; negotiations can benefit all sides of this issue.On Dec. 13, the Legislature met in a special session and addressed a number of key issues, including providing rent assistance to tenants and housing providers who have been impacted by the COVID pandemic. But a number of other critical items were also taken up. These included much-needed support for those trapped in the abysmal human trafficking connected to drug cartel-supported illegal marijuana grows in southern and central Oregon, while directly attacking the cartel-supported growers. And in classic Oregon form, we are supporting refugees from Afghanistan,...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Johnson: Cultural Trust donations connect us all

Nathalie Johnson, M.D., of Northwest Portland is a member of the Oregon Cultural Trust boardTwenty years ago, a mighty group of visionaries celebrated the fulfillment of a dream — a simple and effective way for Oregon taxpayers to direct funds to cultural activities. This was the genesis of the Oregon Cultural Trust and its cultural tax credit. It is still cause for celebration. As the Cultural Trust marks its 20th anniversary, it has proven itself a stable source of funding for Oregon's arts, heritage and humanities nonprofits operating across the state. The state tax credit is available to any Oregonian...
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

Infrastructure package pumps money into Oregon's drinking water

The Beaver State is slated to receive more than $92 million in 2022 for clean drinking water projects. Oregon is expected in 2022 to receive a total of $92,079,000 in federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last month. The bipartisan effort — championed by President Joe Biden, who made it one of his top legislative priorities in his first year in office — earmarks more than $50 billion toward strengthening crucial water infrastructure projects. That includes: • $20+ billion for safe drinking water. • $15 billion in dedicated funding to replace...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
37
Followers
625
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

 http://www.sandypost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy