Rangers hand Flyers seventh straight loss

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Filip Chytil each scored one goal to lift the New York Rangers past the host Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday.

Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox contributed two assists apiece for the Rangers.

Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves.

Oskar Lindblom and Cam York scored one goal each for the slumping Flyers, who lost their seventh in a row (0-5-2).

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 24 shots.

The Rangers went ahead 1-0 when Zibanejad connected on the power play at 5:54 of the first period. It was Zibanejad’s 14th goal of the season.

The Flyers equalized at 11:45 when Lindblom took advantage of a bouncing puck and sent a backhand past Shesterkin.

New York earned another power play early in the second after Kevin Hayes was whistled for tripping. Hart helped the Flyers kill off the minor, highlighted by a stellar save against Kreider at 5:55.

The pace opened up in the final few minutes of the second as both teams had solid scoring chances. Kreider took a shot wide on a 2-on-1 break while Joel Farabee fired a shot just high for Philadelphia.

Cam Atkinson nearly gave the Flyers a one-goal lead 41 seconds into the third. But Shesterkin was in place to deny Atkinson’s nasty wrist shot with his blocker.

Braden Schneider, who scored his first career goal in Thursday’s 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks, almost had his second at 7:26. Schneider skated in from the point and ripped a slap shot slightly wide.

The Flyers took a 2-1 lead at 10:11 when York recorded his first career goal. York’s slap shot went through K’Andre Miller and then Shesterkin.

New York didn’t take long to tie the game at 2 just 37 seconds later when Chytil scored.

Kreider then redirected a shot from Fox at 13:30 for a 3-2 Rangers advantage.

Travis Sanheim’s long shot was deflected by Farabee and off the post at 15:54 and into Shesterkin’s grip.

Hart was pulled for an extra skater with 2:25 remaining, but the Flyers were unable to capitalize.

--Field Level Media

The Spun

Sixers Have Changed Their Asking Price For Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to trade Ben Simmons, who has not played this season due to the ongoing impasse between himself and the team. Over the last several months, it has been reported that the 76ers’ asking price for Simmons was steep, and they were only willing to part with him for a premier player in return. That approach might be changing, however.
NBA
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
NHL
Hockey
MyChamplainValley.com

Middlebury Hall of Famer Kent Hughes ’92 introduced as Canadiens GM

The Montreal Canadiens have added even more local representation to its leadership. New Habs general manager and Middlebury alum Kent Hughes was formally introduced to the media at the Bell Centre on Wednesday afternoon, addressing reporters in both French and English. Hughes becomes the 18th GM in Montreal history, and spent the previous 25 as […]
NHL
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres lead Senators 2-1

It’s the Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators squaring off for the first time since Feb. 18, 2020. The blue and gold are looking to get their minds off blowing a two-goal, third period lead yesterday afternoon to the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Wild Activate Joel Eriksson Ek From COVID Protocol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild announced Wednesday that forward Joel Eriksson Ek has been activated from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, clearing the way for his return to the ice for the first time in a month. Eriksson Ek was injured in the team’s Dec. 20 game against the Dallas Stars. He was placed on injured reserve, and after coming off that list, he was placed on the COVID-19 list. Due to a leaguewide pause spurred by the virus’ spread, Eriksson Ek missed just five games in his month away. Before his injury, Eriksson Ek had 11 goals and nine assists in 30 games this season. The Wild’s next game is against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. The team is 22-10-3 on the season, good for fourth place in the Western Conference.
NHL
