Six players score for Maple Leafs in win over Blues

Reuters
 5 days ago
Ilya Mikheyev scored the game-winning goal with 3:15 left as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs edged the St. Louis Blues 6-5 Saturday night, ending their 13-game home point streak.

Michael Bunting, John Tavares, Mitch Marner, Timothy Liljegren and Auston Matthews also scored for the Maple Leafs, and Jack Campbell made 20 saves.

Ryan O’Reilly scored twice, and Brandon Saad, Robert Thomas and Niko Mikkola had a goal and an assist for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 34 saves.

The Blues scored 3:58 into the game when O’Reilly worked a give-and-go play with Ivan Barbashev to break in down the middle.

Less than two minutes later, the Maple Leafs tied the game when Matthews fired a shot from a faceoff and Bunting jammed in the rebound.

Less than two minutes after that, Marner, who just came out of COVID-19 protocol, pounced on a turnover in the Blues’ zone and scored from the slot.

Tavares made it 3-1 with a turnaround shot from the slot after the Blues turned the puck over in their own zone again.

O’Reilly cut the Toronto lead to 3-2 at 3:40 of the second period. Mikkola shot the puck off the end boards and the puck caromed to O’Reilly at the left post.

Saad tied the game 1:40 later after Thomas spun in the high slot and threw a pass to him in front of the net.

Liljegren answered that with a one-time blast from the left point to put Toronto back on top 4-3 at 8:18 of the period.

Thomas tied the game by tapping in Jordan Kyrou’s pass from behind the net to the left post.

Mikkola put the Blues up 5-4 at 3:25 of the third period by moving in from the left point to convert Kyrou’s pass from behind the net.

Matthews tied the score at 5-5 with a one-time power-play blast from the left circle off Marner’s pass from behind the net.

But Mikheyev fired a shot through Binnington from a severe left-side angle to decide the game.

--Field Level Media

