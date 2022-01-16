ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings blank Sabres to end four-game skid

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41UEe0_0dn601tl00

Alex Nedeljkovic made 22 saves in goal to pace the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-0 home win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

It was the first shutout of the season for Nedeljkovic and the fourth of his career, an effort that helped Detroit snap a four-game losing streak.

Buffalo lost for the seventh time in its past eight games (1-5-2).

After going 0-for-5 on the power play Thursday in a loss to Winnipeg, Detroit scored two power-play goals in the first period Saturday to take a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.

The Red Wings took a 1-0 advantage with 11:03 remaining in the first period on a goal by Tyler Bertuzzi, who banged home a rebound off a shot in the slot by Dylan Larkin into a wide-open goal.

With 50.3 seconds remaining in the first, Detroit took a 2-0 lead on a power-play goal by Robby Fabbri, who took a loose puck in front of the Buffalo goal and fired the puck into an open net.

After a scoreless second period, it didn’t take the Red Wings long to add a goal in the third.

Just 13 seconds into the period, Lucas Raymond made it 3-0 Red Wings when he took a cross-ice pass from Larkin near the Buffalo goal and jammed it through Buffalo goalie Aaron Dell (35 saves).

Detroit then killed off another Buffalo power play and scored right after it expired, with Michael Rasmussen coming out of the penalty box, taking a pass and scoring on a breakaway to give the Red Wings a 4-0 lead with 7:36 remaining.

The Sabres went 0-for-5 on the power play and were outshot by the Red Wings 39-22.

The Wings are 3-0 against the Sabres entering the teams’ fourth meeting of the season on Monday.

--Field Level Media

WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres lead Senators 2-1

It’s the Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators squaring off for the first time since Feb. 18, 2020. The blue and gold are looking to get their minds off blowing a two-goal, third period lead yesterday afternoon to the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
WGR550

Houser, Jankowski help Sabres down Senators

In their first matchup since Feb. 18, 2020, the Buffalo Sabres upended the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre by a final score of 3-1. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL
WBEN 930AM

Seven Sabres games rescheduled by NHL

Of the changes to the schedule made by the NHL on Wednesday, a total of seven Buffalo Sabres games have officially been rescheduled. The league says this will ensure all games are completed by the planned season end date of April 29. Read more here:
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
NHL
Reuters

Flames defeat Panthers to end four-game skid

Sean Monahan scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau tied a career high with four assists as the host Calgary Flames snapped their four-game skid with a decisive 5-1 victory over the league-leading Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Matthew Tkachuk collected one goal and two assists, while Rasmus Andersson and Blake Coleman also...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
NHL
Reuters

Reuters

