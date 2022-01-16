ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scream Dethrones Spiderman: No Way Home

By Jacobi Reddix
thenerdstash.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Saturday update from Deadline now confirms that Scream has dethroned Spiderman: No Way Home’s box office spot. The reboot of the classic horror film made $13.4 million on its opening day in 3,664 theaters, according to IMDB’s Box Office Mojo. The fifth installment of the Scream...

thenerdstash.com

boxofficepro.com

Weekend Estimates: Scream Powers to No. 1 w/ $30.6M 3-Day/$35M 4-Day Debut; Spider-Man: No Way Home Passes Black Panther to Become 4th-Highest Domestic Grosser

Despite hitting theaters amid the continued Omicron explosion in North America (which resulted in a total shutdown of cinemas in Ontario and Quebec), Scream powered its way into the box office record books this weekend with an estimated $30.6M over the three-day frame and a projected $35M over the four-day from 3,664 locations (including Thursday night previews, where the film grossed an estimated $3.5M). That gives it the highest-ever horror debut over Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend, surpassing Universal’s supernatural horror hit Mama, which took in $28.4/$32.1M in 2013.
MOVIES
Collider

'SCREAM' Predicted to Take Box Office Crown From 'No Way Home' Over the MLK Holiday Weekend

Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home came out in mid December it has easily fought off its competition that included the likes of The King’s Man and Matrix: Resurrections to remain king of the box office for 4 straight weeks. However, it looks like Spidey is going to need more to defend himself this weekend as Scream is projected to put an end to the Web-Head’s dominance and become number 1 at the box office this weekend.
MOVIES
wiltonbulletin.com

Box Office: ‘Scream’ Set to Dethrone ‘Spider-Man’ With $36 Million Holiday Weekend Debut

Do you like scary movies? North American audiences still do, even as most other theatrical releases continue to struggle amid a pandemic. “Scream” is the latest horror film to make a sizable impression at the domestic box office, with an opening weekend that should finally dethrone “Spider-Man: No Way Home” after the Marvel entry’s four-week reign in the top slot.
MOVIES
Newsday

'Scream' slashes its way to top spot at box office

After a month at No. 1, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has finally been overtaken at the box office. Paramount Pictures' "Scream" reboot debuted with $30.6 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. "Scream," a self-described "requel" that is both the fifth film in the franchise...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Scream 5 Had a Great Weekend — Nabs $30.6 Million, Overthrows No Way Home

The fifth film in the meta-horror franchise scared off Spider-Man. Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally been eclipsed at the box office after a month at the top. According to studio figures released Sunday, Paramount Pictures' Scream 5 earned $30.6 million in ticket sales over the weekend. Scream 5's three-day...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Daniel Radcliffe Will Portray ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in Roku Film

Daniel Radcliffe will star in the first biopic by Roku titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. He will play the titular role. The musician wrote the script with Eric Appel, who will also direct the Weird Al Yankovic film. Funny Or Die and Tango are producing the project. The Roku synopsis of the film reads: “The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.” Audiences look forward to Daniel Radcliffe playing ‘Weird Al’ in the upcoming Roku biopic.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Scream’ Filmmakers on the Provocative Ending, [SPOILER]’s Death and the ‘Star Wars’ Cameo That Could Have Been

SPOILER WARNING: This story discusses crucial plot developments — including a major death and who is behind the murders in the movie — in the 2022 horror film “Scream,” currently playing in theaters. When the filmmakers behind the new “Scream” — directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and executive producer Chad Villella, collectively known as Radio Silence — first read the script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, they loved how it applied this franchise’s self-aware sensibility to the state of franchise filmmaking itself. Rather than tweak the “rules” of horror films or sequels, this new “Scream” slices into fans themselves and...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Another Record for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: The Feast-or-Famine Box Office Future

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” fell to #2 following last weekend’s moderate debut of “Scream,” but it could return to #1. With $707 million domestic to date, COVID may ding its final take — all theaters are closed in Ontario and Quebec, representing six percent of the North American market — but a staggering $775 million still remains a reasonable expectation. Headlines say “Spider-Man” is the #4 domestic release of all time, which only makes sense if you believe that ticket prices  went unchanged in the last century. (Based on adjusted box office, it ranks at #28.) However, this is no time...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Loud ‘Scream’ Kicks Off Paramount’s Big 2022 Theatrical Slate

After staying on the sidelines for most of the pandemic — and enduring a surprise regime change — Paramount scored a key box office win with Scream. The pic opened to $35 million over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend and relaunched the marquee horror franchise. Insiders say the slasher pic provided a boost of confidence for the studio as it embarks on an ambitious 2022 slate that includes Tom Cruise tentpoles Top Gun: Maverick (May 27) and Mission: Impossible 7 (Sept. 30). “Paramount’s marketing and distribution strategy for Scream was pitch-perfect, including sticking with a release date that may have...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Deadline

‘Scream’ Hitting Loud Pitch With $36M 4-Day, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surging Past ‘Black Panther’ – Sunday AM Update

SUNDAY AM WRITETHRU after Saturday update: We can complain about omicron. But I wouldn’t necessarily complain that the variant is spoiling the top films at the box office, as Paramount/Spyglass Media/Project X’s Scream had a robust first day of $13.3M (including $3.5M Thursday previews), and it eased accordingly on Saturday, just like horror movies do, with $10.1M, on its way to a $31.5M 3-day and $36M 4-day at 3,664 theaters. “This opening has reinvigorated the franchise for fans, while simultaneously introducing it to a whole new generation of new Scream fans,” beamed Paramount’s Domestic Theatrical Distribution Boss Chris Aronson. That 4-day beats Mama...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Johnny Depp Cast as King Louis XV in Upcoming Film

Johnny Depp is ready to return to the big screen. After a tumultuous divorce from Amber Heard following domestic violence allegations, Depp is slated to portray King Louis XV in French director Maiwenn’s upcoming film, Variety reported. The film is produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Why Not Productions, with Wild Bunch International handling world sales. Production will begin in summer 2022, mainly set at the Versailles Palace. Though the movie’s title and plot have not yet been revealed, King Louis XV, who was nicknamed “the beloved,” ruled for almost 60 years before dying, after being accused of corruption. Filmmaker Maiwenn is most...
MOVIES
Deadline

Universal Sets Blumhouse-Atomic Monster Allison Williams Movie ‘M3GAN’ For MLK Weekend 2023

Universal, Blumhouse,  Atomic Monster and Divide/Conquer AI thriller M3GAN, starring Allison Williams, will hit theaters on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Uni already had the date reserved with Warner Bros also having an untitled movie and Sony with J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter already on that weekend. Directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) with a script by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) based on a story by James Wan, the pic follows Williams who plays Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company who uses artificial intelligence to develop, M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences. Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Crazy Rich Asians) also stars. Jason Blum and Wan produced the movie. Michael Clear and Judson Scott are EPs for Wan’s Atomic Monster. Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek is an EP. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath are EPs for Divide/Conquer. Mark Katchur and Williams are also EPs.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Live-Action Aristocats Movie In Development At Disney

Deadline reports that a live-action version of The Aristocats is in the early stages of development at Disney. The live-action movie will be based on the 1970’s animated masterpiece The Aristocats, originally directed by Wolfgang Reitherman, the same director behind the 2D animated Disney classics The Jungle Book and Robin Hood.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Set With Original Star Peter Billingsley

Christmas has come early for Legendary and Warner Bros. The two companies are gearing up to make a sequel to the yuletide holiday classic, A Christmas Story, closing a deal for Peter Billingsley, the child star of the original 1983 movie, to topline and produce. Titled A Christmas Story Christmas, the feature intended for HBO Max will be directed by Clay Kaytis, who already tackled the snowy holiday season with The Christmas Chronicles for Netflix and has a script by Nick Schenk, the writer behind recent Clint Eastwood movies such as Gran Torino and The Mule, sitting under the leg lamp. Billingsley is...
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

Weekend Box Office Forecast: Scream Shows Cautious-But-Encouraging Signs as Spider-Man: No Way Home Paces to Reach Top 5 All-Time Domestically Over MLK Frame

Friday Update: Paramount reports today that Scream earned $3.5 million from Thursday’s domestic previews, which began at 7pm in around 3,000 locations. By comparison, that registered 28 percent behind Halloween Kills ($4.85 million), 84 percent ahead of Candyman ($1.9 million), and 5 percent behind Glass ($3.7 million). More updates...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ Runs Nearly 3 Hours With Credits

Buckle up. Matt Reeves’ new The Batman movie runs two hours and 55 minutes. The hefty running time includes about eight minutes of credits, insiders at Warner Bros. confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. As such, it’s the longest running time of any solo Batman pic and one of the longest for a theatrical superhero movie, behind rival Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which ran three hours and one minute on its way to becoming the No. 2 top-grossing film of all time at the global box office, not adjusted for inflation. Overall, the record holder for longest superhero pic is Zack Snyder’s Justice...
MOVIES

