FREDERICKTOWN -- Most coaches would be nervous about sending a freshman to the free-throw line with a game hanging in the balance. But not Fredericktown's Tim Maceyko. Fredericktown defeated East Knox, 53-46, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The Freddies improved to 11-6 overall, 6-4 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference, while the Bulldogs dropped to 8-8 overall, 5-6 in the KMAC.

FREDERICKTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO