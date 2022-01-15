ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Times Regina King Gave Us An Effortless Slay

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Happy Birthday to the style maven, Regina King ! Today (January 15) the Academy Award winner turns 51 years old, and when she’s not blowing us away in projects like Watchmen and The Harder They Fall , she’s busy turning heads with her effortless style.

Whether it’s the Oscar’s red carpet where she stole the show in a gorgeous all-white Oscar de la Renta gown, or if it’s the premiere of her film One Night In Miami when she dazzled us all in a custom Louis Vuitton dress, or at the amFAR Cannes event where she left us all speechless in a stunning Schiaparelli black and white ball-gown, Regina King is sure to give us a slay, and she’s sure to do it effortlessly.

While we’re celebrating this beauty’s 51st birthday today, let’s revisit five times that Regina King was our style goals and gave us an effortless slay.

1. 68th Annual Emmy Awards

In 2016, Regina King stole the show when she arrived at the 68th annual Emmy Awards donning this beautiful orange, strapless gown that made her look absolutely radiant.

2. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Here’s the style queen attending the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2019, rocking this stunning pink, strapless gown and once again giving us an effortless slay.

3. 2019 Academy Awards

Also in 2019, Regina King instantly became our style goals when she rocked this beautiful white Oscar de la Renta gown to accept her Best Supporting Actress award for her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

4. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards

In March 2021, Regina King got ready to steal the show at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards in this beautiful, extravagant ball gown that made her look like the queen she is.

5. amfAR Gala

In July 2021, Regina King attended the amfAR Cannes Gala and donned this stunning black and white Schiaparelli ball gown and left all of us speechless.

Related
ComicBook

Regina King Fans Celebrate Her 51st Birthday

Today is Regina King's birthday and fans are excited to celebrate. The Watchmen star is 51 and still enjoying all the impressive work she completed in 2021. Her film One Night In Miami was still being discussed for awards last year. Then, she starred in The Harder They Fall on Netflix and fans enjoyed seeing King interact with that all-star cast of characters. Who knows what she had coming up in 2022, but the fans seem to be here for any and all of it. Could we finally see that new version of The Boondocks set to premiere on HBO Max? You can check out Netflix's big post down below and some of the fan reactions.
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

This Tracee Ellis Ross and Regina King Runway Throwback Is a Mood

When Tracee Ellis Ross isn't using Instagram to display her stunning fashion or share her behind-the-scenes antics, the Black-ish star likes to recognize her celebrity pals. The 49-year-old actress posted a series of photos to her Instagram Story, where she celebrated the birthday of fellow actress and longtime friend, Regina King. To mark King's 51st, Ross posted a collection of throwbacks that highlight the numerous times these two have shared the stage together.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cincinnati Herald

Regina King in Cincinnati to star in biopic of Shirley Chisholm

Principal photography will begin this week for the latest major motion picture to be filmed in Cincinnati, “Shirley,” the story of Shirley Chisholm, America’s first Black congresswoman. Oscar winner, Regina King, stars and is a producer of the film, which tells the heroic story of Shirley Chisholm....
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Regina King
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Alicia Keys and Lizzo go bold in same skintight floral catsuit

Me-ow. The catsuit isn’t going anywhere in 2022; in fact, it’s only getting bolder. While tons of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra have been rocking the second-skin trend in all sorts of colors and prints, Alicia Keys and Lizzo took things a step further recently by reaching for the same floral version with built-in gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Khloé Kardashian and Her Daughter True Twinned in Sparkly Silver Dresses on Christmas Eve

At this point, it's tradition for Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, to wear matching outfits to the family's annual Christmas Eve party. For her very first Christmas, True coordinated with her mom in a white tutu and a rhinestone-encrusted top, and the following year, the mother-daughter duo opted for festive gold looks. They skipped the custom all together in 2020, but were back at it this year, twinning in sparkly silver dresses.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Zendaya Wears Linda Evangelista’s Vintage Dress From 1992 For ‘Euphoria’ Premiere

Zendaya and a vintage Valentino — need we say more? See photos of the actress wearing the glamorous gown for the ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 premiere. Coming out in vintage style! Zendaya came to the Euphoria season 2 ready to serve in some vintage glamour, wearing a gorgeous spring/summer 1992 Valentino dress. The 25-year-old actress, who was styled by Law Roach, showed up to the Jan. 5 Los Angeles event in the strapless black-and-white striped gown originally debuted on the catwalk in ’92 by supermodel Linda Evangelista.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Broke Up—This ‘Disaster’ Ended Their Marriage

Following the news of their shocking split, fans are wondering why Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet broke up after 16 years together. While the former couple didn’t personally divulge many details about the reason behind their split, it seems Bonet may have been dropping some subtle hints about the decision in an interview published just weeks before their announcement. Bonet—who secretly tied the knot with Momoa in 2017 after more than a decade together—shares daughter Lola and  son Nakoa-Wolf with the Aquaman star. The former couple announced their split in January 2022. In an Interview magazine feature published exactly a month...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Salma Hayek Starts Off the New Year Right in a Leopard-Print Swimsuit

It looks like swimsuit selfies are becoming Salma Hayek's New Year tradition. On Monday, Hayek sent warm regards to her nearly 20 million followers on Instagram via her first vacation post of the year, just like she did at the start of 2021. The House of Gucci actress shared a photo of herself wearing a Saint Laurent leopard-print bathing suit with a low-cut halter neckline, complemented by black rectangular shades, a warm cup of coffee, and a scenic tropical view.
CELEBRITIES
