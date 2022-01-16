ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Team Effort Leads to Success for Grand Rapids

Cover picture for the articleAs 2021 came to a close and 2022 kicked into high gear, the Grand Rapids Griffins were hit with a depleted roster due to injuries, COVID-19 protocols, and the dreaded NHL Taxi Squad. Despite the inconsistent bench size, the Griffins have won five of their last seven games since...

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today reassigned goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins from the team's taxi squad. Fulcher, 23, ranks among the top ECHL netminders in 2021-22, posting a 1.70 goals-against average (2nd), 0.924 save percentage (7th) and two shutouts (T2nd) alongside a 4-3-0 record in eight games with the Toledo Walleye this season. Fulcher has split his four-year professional career between the Walleye and Griffins, sporting a 19-12-6 record, 2.86 goals-against average, 0.899 save percentage and three shutouts in 38 games with Toledo and a 2-2-2 record, 2.84 goals-against average, 0.905 save percentage and one shutout in seven appearances with Grand Rapids. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound netminder spent most of the 2020-21 season on Detroit's taxi squad and made one appearance for the Red Wings in relief duty on April 6, 2019 against Buffalo, stopping nine-of-11 shots in his NHL debut.
