Public Health

Covid-19: More than 2.7 million adolescents in Malaysia fully vaccinated

By Bernama
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Jan 16): A total of 2,773,263 individuals or 88.1% of adolescents aged between 12 and 17 in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of Saturday (Jan 15). Based on the Health...

soyacincau.com

Fully vaxxed travellers entering Malaysia with a recent history of COVID-19 infection are exempted from quarantine

Malaysia’s Ministry of Health has announced new COVID-19 guidelines for incoming travellers where quarantine exemption can be granted to individuals with a recent history of COVID-19 infection. As announced by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, travellers who have been recently infected with COVID-19 in the last 11 to 60 days and have completed their COVID-19 vaccination are not required to undergo mandatory quarantine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

COVID-19 Vaccines Significantly Reduce MIS-C Risk in Adolescents

HealthDay News — COVID-19 mRNA vaccination is associated with a lower incidence of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in adolescents, according to a research letter published online Dec. 20 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Michael Levy, M.D., Ph.D., from Hôpital Universitaire Robert-Debré in Paris, and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
theedgemarkets.com

Petronas says only employees, contractors, third parties fully vaccinated against Covid-19 allowed entry into Malaysia premises

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 9): Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said the company had since Oct 1, 2021 allowed entry into its premises in Malaysia to only employees, contractors and third parties who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to curb, reduce and eliminate the spread of pandemic infections within its premises and among employees for operational and business continuity, as Malaysia progresses into its phased recovery plan.
HEALTH
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Adolescents#Kuala Lumpur#The Health Ministry
theedgemarkets.com

COVID: MOH to remove thermal scanning from mandatory SOPs — Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 20): The Health Ministry (MOH) has agreed to remove the mandatory use of thermal scanners to scan body temperatures from the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of Covid-19 risk control nationwide, soon, said its Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. Therefore, he said, only the MySejahtera QR code scan is required...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cwbradio.com

More Than Half of All Eligible People in Wisconsin Fully Vaccinated Against COVID

(Terry Bell, WRN) More than half of all eligible people in Wisconsin are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. State health officials are calling it a milestone in the fight against the coronavirus in Wisconsin. The Department of Health Services says as of Monday, a little more than one-point-seven million people have had a booster shot on top of their initial doses.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Japan widens COVID curbs, including in Tokyo, as cases surge

The Japanese government will place Tokyo and a dozen other areas under new restrictions for COVID-19 effective Friday, allowing local leaders to shorten hours for eateries, as a surge in omicron cases threatens to paralyze society.A government-commissioned experts’ panel on Wednesday approved a plan to put the 13 areas under a three-week restraint through Feb. 13, said Economy Revitalization Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa, who is also in charge of virus measures.Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to officially announce the new measures at a government taskforce meeting later Wednesday.Japan has so far resisted the use of lockdowns to fight the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
hazard-herald.com

BNT162b2 Vaccine Effective Against Severe COVID-19 in Adolescents

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Two doses of the BNT162b2 vaccine are highly effective against COVID-19-related hospitalization and critical disease in adolescents aged 12 to 18 years, according to a study published online Jan. 12 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Samantha M. Olson, M.P.H., from the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AMA

COVID-19 vaccine boosters for adolescents: What doctors need to know

What’s the news: With the highly transmissible COVID-19 Omicron variant spreading across the United States, Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine booster shots for 12–15-year-olds received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and they also were recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This is the first COVID-19 vaccine booster to receive EUA for this age group.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Thailand to resume quarantine waiver for arrivals from February

BANGKOK (Jan 20): Thailand will resume its "Test & Go" quarantine waiver for vaccinated arrivals from Feb 1, its coronavirus task force said on Thursday, in response to slowing Covid-19 infections. The scheme was suspended a month ago after only seven weeks due to the rapid global spread of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Finance Ministry: Floods reduced economic sector production by RM4b to RM8b

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 20): The Finance Ministry (MoF) said the northeast monsoon flood disaster that hit the country in December last year has caused an estimated RM4 billion to RM8 billion reduction in the economic sector’s production value. Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said although the...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

CPO futures hits new high on Indonesia move to restrict exports

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 21): The crude palm oil (CPO) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives extended its rally to close at RM5,322 a tonne for the April contract. Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics owner and co-founder Sathia Varqa said the price surged after the Indonesian government confirmed it will restrict palm oil exports.
INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Sale of VTL tickets between Malaysia and Singapore reopened, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 21): The sale of bus and flight tickets for the land and air vaccinated travel lane (VTL) initiative between Malaysia and Singapore, which was temporarily suspended on Dec 23, is reopened with immediate effect on Friday (Jan 21). Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, however, said the quota for...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD

