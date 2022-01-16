ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HEAT START HOME STAND WITH 4-1 WIN

STOCKTON, Calif. – Behind two goals from Glenn Gawdin, a multi-point effort from Matthew Phillips and 29 saves from Adam Werner, the Stockton Heat (22-6-2-1) defeated the Tucson Roadrunners (12-13-2-1) by a 4-1 final Saturday at Stockton Arena. With the win, the Heat improved to 9-0-0-0 on the...

Women’s basketball maintains home winning streak despite slow starts

Entering last week, the Bruins hadn’t scored fewer than 10 points in a quarter all season. Then, they followed up a season-low, seven first-quarter points Friday against Washington with eight Sunday against Washington State. Despite the slow starts and early deficits, UCLA women’s basketball (7-4, 2-1 Pac-12) ended up...
MORNING SKATE: HEAT, GULLS FACE OFF WEDNESDAY AT STOCKTON ARENA

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (22-6-2-1; 1st Pacific) vs. San Diego Gulls (12-13-2-0; 8th Pacific) TUNE IN: Today’s game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports 1280 and online via Spreaker. Media Game Notes: STK | SD | AHL. HEAT INDEX. The...
Takeaways from 4-1 Avs win over Kings (+)

I’ll tell you what, it’s a real treat to watch the Colorado Avalanche play hockey right now. This is a dominant hockey club, folks. This content is for CHN+ subscribers only. You can join us for only $3.49 per month or $29.99 for an entire year!
FROM CALI ROOTS

Ask Michelle Wolf, and she’ll tell you this was the only way Dustin’s story was going to play out. Since before he was born, her son was drawn to hockey, as uncomfortable as it was for his mom. She learned that lesson from the SAP Center, where she and Dustin’s dad, Mike, would watch the San Jose Sharks.
MORNING SKATE: HEAT HOST HENDERSON FRIDAY

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (22-7-2-1; 1st Pacific) vs. Henderson Silver Knights (16-10-2-1; 3rd Pacific) TUNE IN: Today’s game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports 1280 and online via Spreaker. Media Game Notes: STK | HSK | AHL. HEAT INDEX. The...
Wild Activate Joel Eriksson Ek From COVID Protocol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild announced Wednesday that forward Joel Eriksson Ek has been activated from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, clearing the way for his return to the ice for the first time in a month. Eriksson Ek was injured in the team’s Dec. 20 game against the Dallas Stars. He was placed on injured reserve, and after coming off that list, he was placed on the COVID-19 list. Due to a leaguewide pause spurred by the virus’ spread, Eriksson Ek missed just five games in his month away. Before his injury, Eriksson Ek had 11 goals and nine assists in 30 games this season. The Wild’s next game is against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. The team is 22-10-3 on the season, good for fourth place in the Western Conference.
HEAT FALL 3-2 TO SAN DIEGO

STOCKTON, Calif. – Justin Kirkland lit the lamp twice Wednesday night but the Stockton Heat (22-7-2-1) dropped the divisional clash against the San Diego Gulls (13-13-2-0) by a 3-2 final at Stockton Arena. Each team scored in the first period, Brent Gates Jr. putting the Gulls on top 6:48...
Marshfield boys hockey sends Wausau East/Merrill to home loss

MERRILL – Noah Peterson had a hat trick, and Tristan Reissmann had two goals and an assist to lead the Marshfield boys hockey team to an 8-3 win over Wausau East/Merrill in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Thursday at the Merrill Recreation Center. Graydon Anderson, Payton Smith and Tyler...
The Wrap: Arizona Kick-Starts Road Trip with 4-1 Win Over New Jersey

The Arizona Coyotes scored four unanswered goals over the final two periods to begin their road trip with a 4-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night (Jan. 19) at Prudential Center. Dysin Mayo, Lawson Crouse, Travis Boyd and Johan Larsson scored for the Coyotes while Karel Vejmelka turned aside 35-of-36 Devils shots from the other end to help Arizona win its second game in a row.
