The funds will be used to scale up eFishery’s platform and expand into the top 10 countries for aquaculture, including China and India. EFishery’s products include software like eFarm, which lets shrimp farmers monitor their operations, and eFisheryKu, which does the same for fish farmers. Its financing products include eFund, which connects fish farmers to financial institutions for products like a pay later service to buy supplies. It says more than 7,000 farmers have used eFund so far, with total loans approved more than $28 million.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO