Politics

Seven pharmacy licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60194 during Q1

By North Cook News
North Cook News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least seven pharmacy licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60194 during the first quarter, according...

northcooknews.com

North Cook News

One certified veterinary technician license is set to lapse in Palatine during January

One certified veterinary technician license is set to lapse in Palatine during January, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. Licenses are set to lapse unless they are renewed before...
PALATINE, IL
North Cook News

One podiatric physician license is set to lapse in Evanston during January

One podiatric physician license is set to lapse in Evanston during January, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. Licenses are set to lapse unless they are renewed before their...
EVANSTON, IL
North Cook News

One controlled substance license is set to lapse in Northbrook during December

One controlled substance license is set to lapse in Northbrook during December, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. Licenses are set to lapse unless they are renewed before their...
NORTHBROOK, IL
North Cook News

One veterinarian controlled substance license is set to lapse in Glenview during January

One veterinarian controlled substance license is set to lapse in Glenview during January, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. Licenses are set to lapse unless they are renewed before...
GLENVIEW, IL
North Cook News

One marriage and family therapist license is set to lapse in Elk Grove Village during February

One marriage and family therapist license is set to lapse in Elk Grove Village during February, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. Licenses are set to lapse unless they...
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 in Stimulus Payments Will Automatically Deposit in Your Account With $2,000 in New Cash Requests

As part of the fourth wave of stimulus payments, a large stimulus check will be automatically deposited into the accounts of select Americans around the country this week. Californians are due to get their final wave of stimulus money in the coming weeks. In late December, 180,000 payments totaling $127 million were sent out, with the majority of the funds expected to arrive by the end of January. As part of the state of California’s pandemic response program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Break
Politics
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BGR.com

Rat infestation forces company to recall all the food it makes – check your fridge now

Salmonella infections can be dangerous for certain people. That’s why we see food recalls routinely when products test positive for the pathogen. There’s even a Salmonella outbreak warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), although it’s unrelated to contaminated food. The CDC warning concerns a pet, as animals can carry Salmonella and pass it to humans. That also happens to be why Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. announced a massive food recall. The companies recalled every single food product they make due to potential Salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Complex

Cracker Barrel to Pay $9.4 Million After Customer Ordered, Drank From Glass Filled With Chemical Instead of Water

American restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has must pay a man $9.4 million in damages after he was served a glass filled with chemicals instead of water, CNN reports. The incident occured in 2014, when William Cronnon was having lunch at a Marion County Cracker Barrel and drank from a cup filled with what he believed to be water. Cronnon “immediately [realized] that it was not ice water but was some chemical that caused a burning sensation in his mouth or esophagus,” court documents read. The chemical in question was later revealed to be Eco-San, a corrosive kitchen cleaning agent that allegedly caused permanent internal injury to Cronnon.
FOOD & DRINKS
allaboutarizonanews.com

How To Order Your Free COVID-19 Tests & Obtain Free N95 Masks

The federal government is offering Americans free COVID-19 tests. Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering. Americans can go to the federal website covidtests.gov to place an order. Health officials are encouraging everyone to go through the simple process of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Antibody From Recovered COVID-19 Patients Found To Substantially Reduce Severity of Disease

Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
North Cook News

120,458 Illinois residents in their 70s test positive for COVID-19

As of Jan. 14, there have been 120,458 Illinois residents in their 70s who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to numbers being reported to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 2,426,674 residents in their 70s in the state who had been tested, meaning that five percent...
ILLINOIS STATE

Community Policy