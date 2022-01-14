ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Four pharmacy licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60586 during Q1

By Will County Gazette
willcountygazette.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least four pharmacy licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60586 during the first quarter,...

willcountygazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
willcountygazette.com

One genetic counselor license is set to lapse in Plainfield during January

One genetic counselor license is set to lapse in Plainfield during January, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. Licenses are set to lapse unless they are renewed before their...
PLAINFIELD, IL
willcountygazette.com

Eight registered medical corporation licenses are set to lapse in New Lenox during January

Eight registered medical corporation licenses are set to lapse in New Lenox during January, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. Licenses are set to lapse unless they are renewed...
NEW LENOX, IL
willcountygazette.com

Three professional licenses were issued in ZIP Code 60449 during Q4

Three professional licenses were issued in ZIP Code 60449 during the fourth quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). This license will lapse if not renewed before its expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through...
ILLINOIS STATE
willcountygazette.com

One practical nurse license is set to lapse in Bolingbrook during January

One practical nurse license is set to lapse in Bolingbrook during January, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. Licenses are set to lapse unless they are renewed before their...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zip Code#Pharmacy#Idfpr#Llc2022 03 311997 02 11#Walgreen
willcountygazette.com

One registered medical cannabis dispensing organization license is set to lapse in Romeoville during March

One registered medical cannabis dispensing organization license is set to lapse in Romeoville during March, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. Licenses are set to lapse unless they are...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
willcountygazette.com

One professional counselor license is set to lapse in Monee during March

One professional counselor license is set to lapse in Monee during March, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. Licenses are set to lapse unless they are renewed before their...
MONEE, IL
willcountygazette.com

Seven home medical equipment and services provider licenses are set to lapse in Mokena during March

Seven home medical equipment and services provider licenses are set to lapse in Mokena during March, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. Licenses are set to lapse unless they...
MOKENA, IL
willcountygazette.com

One veterinarian controlled substance license is set to lapse in Crete during January

One veterinarian controlled substance license is set to lapse in Crete during January, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. Licenses are set to lapse unless they are renewed before...
CRETE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
willcountygazette.com

One design firm - land surveyor/professional engineering license is set to lapse in Crest Hill during April

One design firm - land surveyor/professional engineering license is set to lapse in Crest Hill during April, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. Licenses are set to lapse unless...
CREST HILL, IL
willcountygazette.com

One marriage and family therapist license is set to lapse in Bolingbrook during February

One marriage and family therapist license is set to lapse in Bolingbrook during February, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. Licenses are set to lapse unless they are renewed...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Complex

Cracker Barrel to Pay $9.4 Million After Customer Ordered, Drank From Glass Filled With Chemical Instead of Water

American restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has must pay a man $9.4 million in damages after he was served a glass filled with chemicals instead of water, CNN reports. The incident occured in 2014, when William Cronnon was having lunch at a Marion County Cracker Barrel and drank from a cup filled with what he believed to be water. Cronnon “immediately [realized] that it was not ice water but was some chemical that caused a burning sensation in his mouth or esophagus,” court documents read. The chemical in question was later revealed to be Eco-San, a corrosive kitchen cleaning agent that allegedly caused permanent internal injury to Cronnon.
FOOD & DRINKS
Footwear News

Another Investor Is Pressuring Kohl’s to Revamp Its Business

Another investor is asking Kohl’s to make major changes to its business structure to improve profitability and shareholder value. Macellum Advisors GP, LLC, which holds almost 5% of outstanding common shares at Kohl’s, on Tuesday sent an open letter to other shareholders to call out Kohl’s for “mismanaging” the business and “failing to implement necessary operational, financial and strategic improvements.” The letter called out a drop in the company’s stock, which was down about 22% on Monday since April, and said Kohl’s had “produced some of the worst revenue numbers in its retail peer group since the economy began reopening in 2021.” “We...
BUSINESS
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna Covid Vaccine Is No Longer Recommended Due To Heart Inflammation

There are all kinds of discussions about the potential side effects of the covid vaccine, and these include heart inflammation for younger people. Check out the latest reports involving Moderna vaccines below. It seems that the very rare side effect among under-31s of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine leads to the...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy