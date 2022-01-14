Four pharmacy licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60586 during Q1

Another investor is asking Kohl’s to make major changes to its business structure to improve profitability and shareholder value. Macellum Advisors GP, LLC, which holds almost 5% of outstanding common shares at Kohl’s, on Tuesday sent an open letter to other shareholders to call out Kohl’s for “mismanaging” the business and “failing to implement necessary operational, financial and strategic improvements.” The letter called out a drop in the company’s stock, which was down about 22% on Monday since April, and said Kohl’s had “produced some of the worst revenue numbers in its retail peer group since the economy began reopening in 2021.” “We...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO