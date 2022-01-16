English Dub Season Review: Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan Season One

Overview: Nanato, Mirai (Alejandro Saab) and Saki (Laura Post) face a new god candidate on the scene in that of murderer, Hajime Sokotani. Our Take: A new assassin shows his face in Hajime Sokotani, as he discovers the detective that Nanato shot with a red arrow. Hajime’s face, being his biggest point of grief in that he and his mother is deemed ugly by society and what drives him as a character throughout. It’s viewed through a melodramatic and almost comedic lens with the narrator’s tone throughout. Even worse, and bringing back a bad symptom this show is known for, Hajime is developed superficially with very little context into the depths of how being physically unattractive has alienated him beyond that of quick slideshow showing how various strangers have reacted to him. There is also next to nothing known about what his relationship with his mother, who is said to be just hideous, was like as a result. The only true moment of despair in Hajime’s backstory that feels earned is his attempt of suicide after witnessing the aftermath of his mother’s.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO