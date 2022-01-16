ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

English Dub Review: How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom “To Fight and Conquer in All Our Battles Is Not Supreme Excellence”

bubbleblabber.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeanne Euphoria of the Gran Chaos Empire is sent to Van to deal with the occupation. Roroa observes the newfound freedom of the citizens of Van. Poncho locates a source of food for the impoverished citizens…. Our Take:. It’s a good...

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

Related
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review:The Dungeon of Black Company Season One

Based on the ongoing manga series by Yōhei Yasumura. The anime follows the story of a Young slacker by the name of Kinji Ninomiya. After working tirelessly toward his goal of a self-sustainable Slacker lifestyle, he’s finally achieved his dreams. Now looking down on common folk commuting during a typhoon from the penthouse of one of his apartment buildings, Kinji gets ready to start his new, consequence-free life. However, all of his hard work goes to waste when a portal appears beneath him from out of nowhere. Teleported to another world, Kinji is forced to work for a mining company that focuses solely on profits and has no care whatsoever for the safety and well-being of its employees. Refusing to live in such conditions, he begins devising plans to get rich quickly, building connections with others in this new world, and making his best efforts to escape the stringent corporate life. Will Kinji be able to overcome his restraints and attain financial freedom once more?
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut: “Training Separately”

Overview: As Irina (Tia Ballard) comes out of isolation training, Lev (Stephen Fu) works her even harder in the hopes of saving her life. Our Take: The very real danger that Irina faces, even if she manages to survive the expedition to the moon, is becoming more clear as more measures are put into place after that will make her demise all but guaranteed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Shikizakura: “Determination/Re:Start”

Overview: Kakeru (Bryson Baugus) struggles to pick himself up after Benio (Christie Guidry) defeats him and takes Oka (Melissa Molano) to perform the sacrificial ritual that will mean the shrine maiden’s demise but the human race’s salvation. Our Take: Does Shikizakura have any determination to defy it’s superhero...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dub#Realist#English#The Gran Chaos Empire#Poncho
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: 86 EIGHTY-SIX: “Even So”

Overview: Shinei (Billy Kametz) and the Nordlicht squad take on legion forces in Giad while Lena (Suzie Yeung) contends with them as they approach San Magnolia as well. Our Take: Without much of a moment’s thought, the legion attack launches their attack on all sides that consists of a human settlement, from the north, south, east and west. As Shin prepares the Nordlicht squad for the coming onslaught, it is the moments beforehand that serve to underline just what is going on in Shinei’s head.
VIDEO GAMES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Faraway Paladin “The Path Taken”

Recapping the first seven episodes of The Faraway Paladin. Don’t watch this. That’s the easiest and simplest thing I can tell you right now. If you’ve been watching up until now then you have literally no reason to watch this. The individual episodes will do more for you and there hasn’t even been that much that watching them should be hard. Seriously I don’t understand the point of doing a recap this soon, I’m sure it was to give the people a break and still put something out but c’mon. It also skips a lot of the funniest parts and a good portion of the worldbuilding. It essentially skips the first three episodes so yeah… just watch the show proper.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Sakugan “END OF VACATION”

The jungle heat in the Labyrinth makes things hard going for Team Memempu. But it gets even worse when a sudden downpour leads to flooding that sweeps them away to an isolated island!. Our Take:. I always wonder how a show is going to sneak in their beach episode. When...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon “Mayonaka the Visitor”

The demon slayers struggle to put out the fires caused by the Flame Bulls. Mayonaka demands the villager’s hand over the town’s divine object. If you don’t tear up after this episode I question whether you even have a heart. It was pretty poignant and sweet. I like nuanced villains who aren’t evil just to be evil. Mayonaka was slighted after giving his blessing to the town. He even fell in love but that was taken from him. I really felt bad for him but this episode had a happy ending, albeit a little bittersweet.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Platinum End: “The Face of an Assassin”

Overview: Nanato, Mirai (Alejandro Saab) and Saki (Laura Post) face a new god candidate on the scene in that of murderer, Hajime Sokotani. Our Take: A new assassin shows his face in Hajime Sokotani, as he discovers the detective that Nanato shot with a red arrow. Hajime’s face, being his biggest point of grief in that he and his mother is deemed ugly by society and what drives him as a character throughout. It’s viewed through a melodramatic and almost comedic lens with the narrator’s tone throughout. Even worse, and bringing back a bad symptom this show is known for, Hajime is developed superficially with very little context into the depths of how being physically unattractive has alienated him beyond that of quick slideshow showing how various strangers have reacted to him. There is also next to nothing known about what his relationship with his mother, who is said to be just hideous, was like as a result. The only true moment of despair in Hajime’s backstory that feels earned is his attempt of suicide after witnessing the aftermath of his mother’s.
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Ranking of Kings “The Sacrifice of Dreams”

In a flashback, we see the origin of King Bosse’s power. He was a giant, but wasn’t very strong—until he made a deal with a demon. In order to give Bosse power, the demon required someone of his own blood, so Bosse sought out the strongest woman alive and that’s where Bojji came from. In the present, Hokuro returns to inform Queen Hilling of Bojji’s death, but she doesn’t take the news well and decides to kill the messenger. But before she can, Domas returns and frees him, and the two of them are given a new task by Daida/Bosse.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: “Separate Journeys”

Overview: Roxy (Michelle Rojas) visits her old friend, Nokoparu (Justin Cook) who helps convince her to see her parents after many years of being apart. Our Take: Coming off of Rudeus’ touching reunion with his father, he and the rest of Dead End begin to make their way across the Central Continent. While they are not the focus of this episode, the brief moments they have together show how Rudeus has mended his relationship with father with his morale being on the up and up and how Ruijerd is beginning to slowly but surely make a better reputation for himself with Rudy’s help of course, but, most importantly, by how honorable of a person he is.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan “Together with Maman Forever”

The cast of Together with Maman is feeling like a final-episode-esque incident might happen today. Will something happen?. Usahara is looking into all sorts of final episode tropes to happen with “Together with Maman”. But with this being the show that it is, they all fail in hilarious anti-climactic ways. Lost child? Found in seconds. Utano might finally be getting married? Nope boyfriend just wanted to borrow some money. How about returning a lady’s handkerchief resulting in true love? Sorry, not the girl you were expecting.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Pull List Preview 1/12/22: Oni Press

On Earth, Rick and Morty: The Movie debuts, Summer is an influencer, and Glootie is reaping all of the rewards. In the alien pocket dimension, Rick’s about to get real weird with the escape attempt. Morty, he’s just trying to stay alive, you know?
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Blade Runner: Black Lotus “Free Will”

Overview (Spoilers Below) Elle embarks on her deadliest mission yet to finally come face-to-face with CEO Niader Wallace Sr., the organizer behind the deadly Doll Hunt. As far as Toonami originals go, Blade Runner: Black Lotus has had a real uphill battle to climb. From being lambasted over its animation choices to its slow plot development, the series has struggled to find its voice or an audience that is ready to receive it warmly. The show hit its possible all-time low last week after it took time out of its small season to provide a recap after only 7 episodes. While last week’s episode didn’t do it any favors, Black Lotus returns with an episode ready to get its plot back on track, and correct the entire season’s course.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Funimation Launches English Dubbed Adaptation Of “She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man”

Premiering today on Funimation is the English dubbed first season of She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man. The series is animated by Studio A-Cat and directed by Keitaro Motonaga, with Takamitsu Kōno overseeing the series’ scripts, Kumi Horii designing the characters, and Go Sakabe composing the series’ music. The series will continue to stream weekly to coincide with the Japanese language premieres. Here is the English dub cast and crew.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy